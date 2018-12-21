Everything You Need To Know About Tonight’s Shudder Special ‘A Very Joe Bob Christmas’

This time Joe Bob Briggs is streaming in Canada and the U.K.!

Tonight marks a night horror fans have been waiting for since Thanksgiving, the return of Joe Bob Briggs one last time in 2018. In July of this year Shudder premiered a special they called The Last Drive-in, which featured Briggs returning to host horror movie marathons one last time. Briggs, Shudder, and their parent company AMC apparently had a change of heart when the special was a massive success, planning not one, but two more specials for 2018.

First was Dinners of Death, which consisted of four horror movies back-to-back inter-cut with Joe Bob Briggs’ famous irreverent commentary. For Dinners of Death Briggs showed The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Hills Have Eyes, Dead or Alive, and Blood Rage. Briggs promised he’d be back, though, for A Very Joe Bob Christmas on December 21.

For the last two specials, horror fans abroad have not been able to join in on the festivities, however, this time customers in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland will also be able to access the live broadcast

According to the official trailer for A Very Joe Bob Christmas on Entertainment Weekly, this marathon will differ from the previous two in that it will feature four films from the same franchise. Joe Bob Briggs and Shudder have both been tight-lipped about the title of said franchise, but fans on Twitter and Facebook have a consensus that it will either be Phantasm or Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Joe Bob Briggs could through a curve-ball however, as he often subverts expectations with his movie picks. Last time on Dinners of Death fans were noticeably caught off guard when Briggs introduced the Takashi Miike-directed Japanese Yakuza film Dead or Alive. Since that mind-blowing moment the general consensus among fans is that anything is possible.

You’ve got questions, and we’ve got answers! This is how you can get in on all of the festive carnage with us for @therealjoebob's A Very Joe Bob Christmas live this Friday on Shudder! ???? ????????????

Tune in starting at 9pm EST / 6pm PST. #JoeBobXmas pic.twitter.com/mGaEdpmP5S — Shudder (@shudder) December 19, 2018

For those unable to watch A Very Joe Bob Christmas live on ShudderTV, the network has promised to make tonight’s special available on-demand soon after it airs. Fans who subscribe to Shudder through Amazon Prime or VRV will have to wait for the on-demand version, as neither platform supports the Shudder TV feature.

Shudder’s stand-alone app is available on Apple and Android mobile devices, PC, Xbox One, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. A Very Joe Bob Christmas begins at 9PM EST on Shudder and will likely run past the break of dawn on Saturday morning.

A weekly Joe Bob Briggs series is set to premiere on Shudder in early 2019 due to the success of his previous specials.