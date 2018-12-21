Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Continue Their Marriage Bliss With Third Wedding Reception

Priyanka Chopra (PC) and Nick Jonas tied the knot in early December but the couple can’t seem to stop celebrating their wedding just yet.

The newlyweds returned to India this week again for a second wedding reception on Wednesday, and a third one on Thursday. According to a report by ET, Priyanka donned a mint green, midriff-baring two-piece emblazoned with pink and silver crystals for the latest reception.

As for her beauty looks, the 36-year-old actress let her hair down and wore some dark pink lip color and accessorized with diamond necklaces. Her husband, Nick, on the other hand, wore an all-black suit to keep it simple and sophisticated.

The report detailed that throughout the night, the couple looked so in love while getting their photographs taken.

As for Wednesday’s event, the party was thrown by Priyanka’s mother Madhu and Priyanka stunned everyone as she dressed up in a custom strapless navy ballgown with intricate gold embroidery.

The dress was designed by the famous Indian designer, Sabyasachi. The bride wore her hair into a loose bun and accessorized with a show-stopping diamond necklace. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, PC also donned an embroidered dupatta shawl with the dress to give a very distinct traditional Indian look and feel to the gorgeous outfit. Nick wore a simple grey suit to keep it classic.

+43 UHQs: December 20, 2018 – Nick Jonas attends his wedding reception with Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai, India: https://t.co/qWMIggCe76 pic.twitter.com/QagNnGm61u — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) December 21, 2018

And when PC posted the picture from Wednesday’s event to her Instagram account, it immediately became a hit among her 33.4 million fans. The picture in question amassed 2.7 million likes and 9,000 comments where fans and followers send best wishes to the couple for a happily married life and also praised the couple for their sense of style.

While most fans were happy to see the couple, there were also many negative comments that criticized Nick and PC for going overboard with the celebrations.

“Never seen wedding ceremonies that take so long, like seriously, it’s about to be a month since you guys are married officially. Even Meghan and Harry didn’t take their wedding so far,” one commentator said, who was soon lambasted by the couple’s fans for being jealous.

“Haters gonna hate. We love you and are happy to see you happy. Celebrate this wonderful union as much as you can,” a fan wrote in the couple’s defense.

When the couple tied the knot on December 1, there were two ceremonies. Per the Inquisitr report, there was first a “Western/ Christian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, with Jonas’ father, a pastor, officiating. The next day, the two had a more traditional Indian/Hindu ceremony.”

Speaking of her wedding, Priyanka said that she loved how they were a religious mash-up.