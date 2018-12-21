Jenelle Evans Sets Fire To Gift From Fellow ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry

In the ongoing feud between Teen Mom stars Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry, things are really heating up. People reports that Evans filmed herself pouring gasoline on a peace offering from Lowry and setting it on fire, calling her co-star a “fake a** b***h.”

On Friday morning, Evans posted a video on Instagram with a long caption calling Lowry jealous, fake and an “idiot.” In it, the 27-year-old pours gasoline on a set of Cannabidiol hair care products that were sent by Lowry as a gift to help mend fences between the feuding women. Evans uses a torch to light the present on fire with the song “Bad Mutha F**ka” by Upchurch playing in the background. She tells Lowry that this is what she thinks about the peace offering.

“[F]or years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a** person when it came down to me,” Evans wrote. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s**t constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!”

The mother of three admonished Lowry, telling her to keep her gifts and stay out of her life.

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! [sic] Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s*** AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake a** b****es like you,” she concluded.

Lowry responded to Evans’ fiery post with one of her own, saying that the Teen Mom’s ploy backfired and her products were selling better than ever.

I’m almost sold out ???????????? https://t.co/cIODLRtFLw — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) December 21, 2018

The post comes days after Lowry called Evan’s husband David Eason a “danger” and should have a psychiatric evaluation when he posted a series of images on social media showing his extensive gun collection. Lowry said that she was concerned for Evans and her children, who can be heard in the background during some of the videos. She says that Eason has started seeking attention since he is no longer on the show.

Lowry says she reached out to Evans to make sure that she and the kids were fine but the number she had wasn’t the correct one, and Evans blocked her on Twitter, so she wasn’t able to speak to her.

Eason’s gun posts prompted a visit from Secret Service agents, after which Eason said he planned to post more videos and dared agents to show up again.