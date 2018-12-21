Watch Girona FC Vs. Getafe CF Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Friday Match Live Online

Getafe take the longest road unbeaten streak in La Liga into Catalonia where they face a team in Girona that desperately needs the three points.

Two teams in need of three points as they head into the 11-day La Liga winter break, Girona FC and Getafe CF, square off on the opening match of the Spanish top light’s 17th round of play on Friday, but though the teams are separated by just three points on the table, recent form would mark the visiting side as the favorites, according to the Live On Score site, for one simple reason — Getafe have been the Spanish league’s best away team in the 2018/2019 season so far. They will get a chance to test that status as they travel to Cataloinia for the match that will live stream from the Montilivi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Girona FC Vs. Getafe CF showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, December 21, at the 13,000-seat Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 6:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 10:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at midnight on Friday night, India Standard Time.

Girona boast the longest away unbeaten streak in La Liga, according to La Liga News, and have lost only once in their last 12 road games on Spanish soil. On the other hand, host Getafe have not found the Montilivi to be comfortable surroundings, managing to win only two of their most recent 13 games at home.

Girona, despite struggling to rise above ninth place — a win would tie them on points with Getafe for thy final UEFA Europa League spot — feature La Liga’s second-most prolific goal-scorer in 32-yearold Uruguayan Cristhian Stuathi, who with 11 tallies amazingly finds himself tied with fellow Uruguay star Luis Suarez of Barcelona, according to ESPN, and just three behind Suarez’a legendary teammate Lionel Messi. Outside of Stuani’s production, however, the entire Girona team has scored just six goals in 16 games.

Christhian Stuani has scored 11 of Girona’s 17 goals this season. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Girona FC Vs. Getafe CF clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The Qatar-based BeIn Sports network’s streaming service, however, requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Nonetheless, here’s how fans can watch the opening match of La Liga’s Matchday 17 stream live for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Blanquivermell vs. Azulonesa match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Friday match in countries around the world will be via Facebook Live, which offers a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 17 opener. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Girona FC Vs. Getafe CF will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Girona-Getafe La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Girona FC Vs. Getafe CF, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.