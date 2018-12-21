Dr. Drew Thinks Pete Davidson Should Stay Away From Ariana Grande As He Takes Time To Heal

Dr. Drew Pinsky is weighing in on Pete Davidson and his past relationship with Ariana Grande.

In a new interview with TMZ, the famous therapist warned the heartbroken Saturday Night Live star to keep his distance from Grande even though she has been reportedly trying to see him and make sure he is okay. As fans of the two know, their whirlwind romance came to an end earlier this year when Ariana called off the engagement. Now, Dr. Drew is warning Davidson to take time to heal, especially after his whole world just came crashing down around him.

“He had his ideal partner. He had his life, as far as he was concerned, lined up in front of him … and that whole life and that whole relationship shattered in a moment,” Dr. Drew said.

“That would be horrible for anyone and it’d be impossible to tolerate that in public.”

The famous doctor also noted that Davidson is more “at risk” than the average person because he has had a rough life. Not only did Davidson lose his father at a young age in the September 11 attacks, but he has also been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, something that he has been very open about.

“This is a very serious problem. On top of all that poor Pete Davidson … is getting trolled online. When you’re unstable like that and you’re raw, it cuts right through you.”

Luckily, Pinsky thinks that if Pete uses this time to surround himself with friends and family, he will get through this difficult time in his life. The famous doctor also criticized the trolls online who are making fun of Pete and causing him to feel very bad about himself.

Additionally, Drew noted that it is nice that Ariana has been wanting to be there for Pete, but he thinks that it is in the Saturday Night Live star’s best interest to stay away from her while he takes some time to clear his head and digest everything.

Just last week, Davidson scared many by posting a message on his Instagram account that indicated he was suicidal just hours before he was set to appear on SNL.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote.

“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Shortly after, Davidson deleted his whole entire Instagram account along with this message, but once people caught wind of the message, many were worried that Davidson may do something to harm himself and police were called to do a wellness check. Luckily, Pete was found safe and unharmed at the SNL studios in New York City.

Hopefully, 2019 will be a better year for Pete Davidson.