‘Carpool Karaoke’ Stars Return For An Epic Mash-Up With James Corden On ‘The Late Late Show’

James Corden organized the most epic “Carpool Karaoke” segment of the year on Thursday evening’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Rather than sharing the car with just one artist, Corden brought along some of the biggest musicians that joined him for a ride in 2018 by mashing up clips from the series throughout the past year to create a cover of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” Entertainment Tonight reported.

What’s even more epic about the mash-up video is that each artist sang a line from the holiday tune during their appearances on “Carpool Karaoke,” so Corden has been planning this performance since the beginning of the year.

The video began with Corden sitting in his car filled with Christmas gifts in the backseat. The talk show host wore an ugly Christmas sweater with a gingerbread house on it and a Santa hat, but said that he didn’t feel much of the Christmas spirit just yet.

To fix his problem, he snapped his fingers and Michael Buble appeared, also wearing a Christmas sweater paired with a Santa hat. The opening notes of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” began to play as Corden happily greeted Buble.

“See, I wasn’t feeling Christmas-y, you’re here, you ready for the holidays?” Corden asked Buble.

“I’m so ready,” the 43-year-old holiday music extraordinaire replied.

The video cut to a clip from Corden’s recent drive with Cardi B. He excitedly told the rapper it’s Christmas-time.

“It’s not even cold outside,” Cardi said, but clapped along as the singing began.

Paul McCartney, Barbara Streisand, and Migos all made an appearance to sing the iconic “Christmas” background vocal, while Buble, Shawn Mendes, and Adam Levine sang a few of the verses. Christina Aguilera and Ariana Grande came in to belt out the high notes, of course.

“Hey, it’s Christmas, everybody!” Quavo (of Migos) shouted out the window.

Cardi provided an iconic “okurr” while Streisand threw in a “Happy Hanukkah” for good measure.

“Have a great time, everybody. That’s what we’re trying to say,” Corden added. “Happy Christmas, we’ll see you next year!”

The holiday “Carpool Karaoke” mash-up is an annual tradition on The Late Late Show, Vanity Fair reported. Corden’s song of choice last year was “Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,” while the year before that was “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Before the mash-up, Cardi B appeared for the segment earlier this week. The rapper’s ride with Corden included some driving practice and a performance at a senior center.