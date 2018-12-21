Patrick Frazee, Fiance Of Missing Colorado Mom Kelsey Berreth, Arrested For Murder

The single mother has been missing since Thanksgiving.

On Friday morning, Patrick Frazee was arrested for the murder of his missing fiancee, Kelsey Berreth. According to ABC News, Berreth vanished a month ago, and no trace of her has been discovered since.

Since the disappearance of his fiancee, Frazee has mostly avoided the public eye. He’s spoken primarily through his attorney, Jeremy Loew, who says his client is focusing “on parenting the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

Berreth, a Colorado pilot, was last seen visiting a Safeway near her home in Woodland Park. Surveillance footage from the store shows her shopping with her 1-year-old daughter. It is the last recorded documentation of her whereabouts, although Frazee insists that he saw her later in the day.

Frazee has reportedly been cooperating with authorities in their search, which began when Berreth’s mother filed a missing person’s report back on December 2. The FBI has since gotten involved in the case.

But things have taken a turn since then, and Frazee is currently being held without bond while charged with first-degree murder. The arrest follows a search of Berreth’s home on Thursday night, which reports indicate produced quite a lot of viable evidence.

According to KOAA News 5, investigators have also been talking to the neighbors, who had some interesting information to share. Apparently, there were two red pickup trucks in Berreth’s driveway on Thanksgiving day. This was around the time when Frazee claimed he had stopped by to pick up the daughter the couple shares.

BREAKING: Patrick Frazee taken away in handcuffs, ABC reports https://t.co/4o7wKxGkKW — KRDO NewsChannel 13 (@KRDONC13) December 21, 2018

One of the pickup trucks belonged to Frazee; it was seized over the weekend by investigators. The other may have belonged to Berreth herself. Frazee’s arrival and departure sync up with his description of the timeline for the day, which could prove problematic to prosecutors.

However, it seems that there’s a wealth of evidence that has been uncovered at Berreth’s home. Investigators also issued a search warrant for Frazee’s 35-acre ranch in addition to his truck. Cadaver dogs and backhoes were utilized in the search of Frazee’s property.

For his part, Frazee insists that he and Berreth had an overall good relationship — a fact his attorney has repeatedly stated in the press.

“Like most relationships, it has ups and downs but for the most part it’s a good relationship,” Loew told Inside Edition, regarding his client’s involvement with the missing person.

Authorities will soon hold a press conference covering these and other recent developments in the case.