Miley Cyrus Remakes ‘Santa Baby’ With Updated Lyrics For The Me Too Era

In a segment on Thursday evening’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus performed her own feminist version of the hit holiday classic song “Santa Baby.” The 26-year-old pop star had been set to perform the original, but read a few lines to Fallon and told him the lyrics needed an update, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Look at this! ‘Slip a sable under the tree for me.’ Do you even know what that is? It’s a fur and I’m vegan!” Cyrus said.

She also pointed out how many expensive things she is supposed to ask for in the tune.

“Am I saying I want to hook up with Santa if he buys me all this stuff?” the “Malibu” singer asked.

Fallon told Cyrus that he trusted her to do what she wanted for the sketch, but little did the talk show host know what he was getting into. Cyrus walked on stage in a festive red turtleneck and tights paired with a green skirt and heels and took her seat on a couch in the middle of a Christmas-themed set.

She sang the original opening lines, telling Santa that she’d been a good girl and he should hurry with her gifts. However, when it came to her wish list, the singer added a bit of girl power.

“I don’t need any fancy jewelry, not me,” she sang as Fallon walked onstage holding a necklace in a box.

As Fallon scurried offstage in confusion, Cyrus sang that she didn’t want anything that comes in a box. In fact, she said she can “buy [her] own d*** stuff.”

Cyrus said that she bought her own “baller car” with “zero help from Elf on the Shelf” as Fallon danced onstage with car keys, accompanied by music producer Mark Ronson.

Among the singer’s list of non-material gifts that Santa could bring her were equal pay and not being interrupted when she speaks.

“And don’t text me pictures of your–,” Cyrus started to sing as Ronson’s phone rang and interrupted the tune before she could get the final word out.

Finally, she asked Santa to stop sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Santa baby, I’d love to know my a** won’t get grabbed / At work / By some ignorant jerk / Tell the dirtbags, to put away their chimneys tonight,” she sang.

All the while, Fallon and Ronson stood awkwardly on set and didn’t really know what to do during Cyrus’s holiday-tune-turned-feminist-anthem.

“Santa Baby” has been one of many holiday songs brought into question for sexism amid the #MeToo movement, in addition to the hit “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” according to HuffPost.