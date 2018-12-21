Wendy Williams Apologizes To Viewers For Slurring Words On Show, Blames Painkillers In Lengthy Instagram Post

Wendy Williams is taking to social media to set the record straight on what she referred to as a “less than stellar” performance on a recent episode of her show.

Yesterday, some fans were taken aback when Williams was noticeably slurring her words during an episode of the Wendy Williams Show. Following a little bit of backlash, Williams decided that it would be best to set the record straight and used her Instagram page to explain to her 1.1 million followers what exactly happened.

Along with a photo that reads “I (heart) you, thanks for watching,” Williams wrote a lengthy post to fans. The TV personality explained that she recently suffered a hairline fracture on her upper arm and this was the first time that she had experienced a fracture.

Instead of resting like she should have been, Wendy says that she was “scurrying” around and doing too much and now she’s paying the price. The injury caused Wendy so much pain that she needed to take pain medication, something that she says she has never taken in her entire life, just so she could go on air.

“I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgement of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being.”

She goes on to say that she gives 200% in her job and she is also suffering from a thyroid condition so things have been a little rough for her lately and that is why her performance on the show suffered.

“Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care,” she wrote.

To end the post, she said that she is going to take the next few weeks to rest, juice, and get herself healthy again while she also promised her viewers a “better” Wendy in 2019. And this has not been the first time over the course of the past few weeks that Williams has made headlines.

