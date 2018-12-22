‘Pump Rules’ Lala Kent’s Engagement Party Gift From Fiancé Randall Emmett Cost At Least $10,000, What Was It?

Randall Emmett truly splurged on his wife-to-be.

Lala Kent received a stunning gift during her engagement party from fiancé Randall Emmett.

Last weekend in Los Angeles, the Vanderpump Rules star and her movie producer boyfriend celebrated their September engagement with family and friends and during the event, Emmett surprised Kent with an expensive handbag made by Hermes.

On December 20, The Daily Dish shared a report in regard to the impressive gift, revealing that Kent’s Birkin bag cost her soon-to-be-husband at least $10,000.

“So my honey got me a f***ing Birkin bag as my engagement party gift. She’s so pretty!” Kent said in a clip shared on her Instagram Stories.

Kent also posted a photo of the classic orange Hermès bag, as well as the box.

“I’m taking off her little protector. She’s so beautiful, I can’t even deal,” Kent continued as she removed the packaging from her new handbag.

Kent and Emmett got engaged in September of this year while visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. At the time, Kent was in production on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 with her co-stars but did not have the moment filmed. As fans well know, Emmett has never appeared on the show and has no plans to appear on the series in the future.

Lala Kent shared the photo below of herself and Randall Emmett of a moment they shared during their engagement party.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been together for about three years but chose to keep their romance far from the Bravo TV cameras for the first couple of years of their relationship. Then, as Emmett continued to remain unseen on Vanderpump Rules, Kent began to acknowledge him publicly.

Although Emmett is still not appearing on Vanderpump Rules, Kent has said she will include footage of herself preparing for her wedding on the show.

“I feel like everything I do now, I have to kind of keep him in the loop. I don’t ever want him to be blindsided by things that are spoken about on the show, just because we’ve had great moments and we’ve had not so-great moments,” Kent explained to Us Weekly earlier this month. “But I would be completely open to talking about wedding plans on the show. Even though he’s not going to be on the show, it is my life and I did sign up for this, so that’s not something that I’m opposed to doing at all.”

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.