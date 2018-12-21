WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar’s Tweet Might Hint At Plans To Leave The Company

Over the past few episodes of Monday Night Raw, former 205 Live mainstays Lucha House Party have established themselves as an up-and-coming tag team. For the most part, the team has been pushed well, as they won a series of matches against The Revival before falling short in a four-way number one contender match for the Raw Tag Team Championships. However, that might not be enough for Lucha House Party member Gran Metalik, who posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday night that many have seen as a sign he is planning to leave the WWE.

As cited by WrestlingNews.co, Metalik’s tweet came in the form of a poll, where he posted a thinking face emoji and asked his followers if they want to see him wrestle in Mexican promotion CMLL, where he had competed in prior to joining the WWE, or in the independent scene. The publication speculated that this could be a sign Metalik, who debuted via WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic tournament two years ago, is unhappy with his role in the company and could be thinking of asking for his release.

Gran Metalik’s tweet came a few days after WWE, through chairman Vince McMahon, his children Shane and Stephanie, and his son-in-law Triple H, announced a series of changes to both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. While Sportskeeda noted that these announcements came in the form of a “worked shoot,” or a seemingly real-life and unscripted promo that is actually a part of the storyline, some of the promised changes to both shows included a series of call-ups from NXT who could debut on the main roster in the coming weeks.

“The influx of talent will also mean that some current talent will be pushed further into the background,” WrestlingNews.co predicted.

In 2016, Gran Metalik finished second place in the aforementioned Cruiserweight Classic, making it to the finals before losing to TJ Perkins (later known as TJP). Together with several other competitors from the tournament, he was then signed by WWE to a long-term contract and placed in its Cruiserweight Division. While he had a mostly up-and-down run on the cruiserweight-centric 205 Live in the years that followed, he enjoyed some success teaming with Kalisto and Lince Dorado in the trio known as Lucha House Party, with all three members getting promoted to the Monday Night Raw roster in October.

According to Wrestling Inc., it’s not clear when Gran Metalik’s WWE contract expires or why he took to Twitter to ask his fans for help with his future career plans. However, the publication noted that WWE recently banned the Lucha House Party’s eponymous set of rules, which were previously instrumental in helping the team win their matches.