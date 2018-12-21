Drew Barrymore Posts A Photo Of Herself Crying As She Admits ‘Some Days Are Difficult’

The actress shared the shocking photo and confession on Instagram.

Drew Barrymore is going for absolute honesty in a new Instagram photo, which features the Never Been Kissed star openly weeping. The star also used the post to open up about some of the challenges she faces, and how some days she struggles more than others.

In her post, Barrymore shared two pictures that were dramatically different. The first one is clearly from a professional photo shoot. The actress looks stunning, with her long blonde hair hanging in waves around her face. She has on dramatic red lipstick and a cute white floral top. It’s a lovely picture of the actress — and a marked difference from the next one in the post.

The second photo of the star is totally different. Barrymore is hysterically crying, her face red and her expression miserable. Her hair is messy, and she is wearing a white T-shirt. It appears as if she’s standing in her bathroom, openly sobbing.

The lengthy caption explains the meaning of these two very different images. Barrymore explains that a lot of the time, things are great in her life, and she feels happy and confident. Whether she’s coming from a photo shoot or getting sweaty at the gym, Barrymore says there are multiple ways she feels beautiful — it just takes work.

“Which is good because we can achieve it,” continued the star. “What I can’t hide is that some days are difficult and not so pretty… (swipe for photo #2 and I realize I am lucky with solvable problems and my gratitude is never ending. But sometimes life can just get to you and take you down for a minute! But we cry and then pick ourselves up and put one foot in front of the other) Can anyone relate?”

The post starts with the hashtag “TheWayItLooksToUs,” which is the name of Barrymore’s new five-part series. The show, headed by Barrymore, seeks to show the way we think things should look in our lives, and the way they ultimately do. It was inspired directly from Barrymore’s life; after she went to her children’s school dressed casually in sweatpants, Barrymore began to feel like she wasn’t “a proper mom.”

“It’s so typical of what parents do to themselves,” she said in another Instagram video. “I started thinking this hashtag #TheWayItLooksToUs and it got me all hopping up with inspiration.”

Besides her new series, Barrymore is gearing up for the release of the third season of her hit Netflix show, Santa Clarita Diet. The new episodes are slated to air sometime in the spring.