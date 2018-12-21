This Is Why Kate Middleton, Prince William Will Only Spend Christmas With The Royals And Not Her Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly now only be spending Christmas Eve and Day with the royal family instead of splitting their holidays with the Middleton clan, and it’s all because of this reason.
The couple will no longer alternate holidays as most married couples do, according to Us Weekly.
“Moving forward, Kate and William will continue to do Sandringham every Christmas Eve and Day as opposed to alternating like they used to,” an insider revealed to the publication.
The same person also allegedly remarked that the pair will “visit the Middleton [family] in Berkshire later in the festive season.”
The reason they will no longer do so? They want to spend more time with the reigning monarchs, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.
“With the queen and Philip’s advancing ages, skipping years isn’t an option anymore,” said the source to Us.
The queen celebrated her 92nd birthday this year, while Prince Phillip, who is 97, has not been in the best of health. Us reported that Phillip had hip surgery in April and was forced to skip the family’s Easter service that month. He was well enough to attend his grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May.
Us confirmed that Harry and Meghan will also join the family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.
Although she was not formally invited to Sandringham House, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is “welcome” at the queen’s ancestral home.
Us Weekly detailed the royal rituals that occur around the Christmas holidays, which have been in place throughout Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
???? Wishing a very Happy 70th Birthday to The Prince of Wales! #HappyBirthdayHRH Two new photographs of The Prince of Wales and his family, taken by @ChrisJacksonGetty in the garden of Clarence House, have been released to celebrate HRH’s 70th birthday — visit @ClarenceHouse for more ????
On Christmas Eve, the family, including William and Kate’s kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, will open presents.
Following a Christmas Eve dinner, the queen will signal it’s time for bed. The next day, their schedule includes church as a family and the monarch’s annual Christmas speech.
“Sandringham at Christmas is beautifully decked out with a number of trees with antique decorations collected over the years,” said a royal insider to Us.
The Queen today attended a reception in London alongside The King of Norway to celebrate 100 years of the Anglo-Norse Society. The Queen and King Harald V of Norway are Joint Patrons of the Society – an organisation that promotes understanding between Britain and Norway. Her Majesty and King Harald V met with members, scholars and supporters of the Society before viewing and signing the Almanac Book, created to commemorate the Society’s centenary. @detnorskekongehus
“It’s an old home and may feel like it lacks modern amenities in some areas — it can get cold in the mornings and there are electric heaters dotted around in certain places — but it’s also a home filled with some of the most amazing antiques and artwork,” they noted of the home where the family will spend the holiday season.
My family lived in Norfolk, England for many years, and it seems we were in good company as Norfolk is also the location of “the most comfortable house in England,” Sandringham House, the private home of Queen Elizabeth II. Christmas time is special for the royal family, and Sandringham is where they choose to celebrate it. But of course all of the residences receive beautiful decorations for the holidays, including here Sandringham House, Windsor Castle, Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, and Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Nothing better to soak up the holiday spirit! #architecture #christmas #windsorcastle #sandringhamhouse #osbornehouse #holyroodhouse
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will enjoy their first Christmas as a married couple and they’re last as a family of two in 2018. The twosome will welcome their first child together in the spring of 2019.