This Is Why Kate Middleton, Prince William Will Only Spend Christmas With The Royals And Not Her Family

Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly now only be spending Christmas Eve and Day with the royal family instead of splitting their holidays with the Middleton clan, and it’s all because of this reason.

The couple will no longer alternate holidays as most married couples do, according to Us Weekly.

“Moving forward, Kate and William will continue to do Sandringham every Christmas Eve and Day as opposed to alternating like they used to,” an insider revealed to the publication.

The same person also allegedly remarked that the pair will “visit the Middleton [family] in Berkshire later in the festive season.”

The reason they will no longer do so? They want to spend more time with the reigning monarchs, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip.

“With the queen and Philip’s advancing ages, skipping years isn’t an option anymore,” said the source to Us.

The queen celebrated her 92nd birthday this year, while Prince Phillip, who is 97, has not been in the best of health. Us reported that Phillip had hip surgery in April and was forced to skip the family’s Easter service that month. He was well enough to attend his grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May.

Us confirmed that Harry and Meghan will also join the family at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England.

Although she was not formally invited to Sandringham House, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is “welcome” at the queen’s ancestral home.

Us Weekly detailed the royal rituals that occur around the Christmas holidays, which have been in place throughout Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

On Christmas Eve, the family, including William and Kate’s kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, will open presents.

Following a Christmas Eve dinner, the queen will signal it’s time for bed. The next day, their schedule includes church as a family and the monarch’s annual Christmas speech.

“Sandringham at Christmas is beautifully decked out with a number of trees with antique decorations collected over the years,” said a royal insider to Us.

“It’s an old home and may feel like it lacks modern amenities in some areas — it can get cold in the mornings and there are electric heaters dotted around in certain places — but it’s also a home filled with some of the most amazing antiques and artwork,” they noted of the home where the family will spend the holiday season.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will enjoy their first Christmas as a married couple and they’re last as a family of two in 2018. The twosome will welcome their first child together in the spring of 2019.