Senator Says Trump Blaming Democrats For Government Shutdown Would Be ‘Bulls**t’ On Live TV

The threat of a government shutdown is looming as the temporary spending bill passed by the House of Representatives that would offer funding for the president’s border wall is expected to see rejection in the Senate, and one official, the Hill reported, has made it clear that she would not appreciate any blame for the event to be placed on Democrats.

After President Trump announced he would not sign a stopgap bill if it didn’t include border wall money, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono appeared on the airing of the MSNBC news show All In with Chris Hayes on Thursday, December 20, and used some NSFW language during the live program to criticize the potential accusations that would fly in the event that the government does in fact close.

Hirono described the “roller coaster” week at the hands of the president, which started with his “Christmas present” to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran when he announced his decision to remove U.S. ground troops from Syria followed by the announcement that migrants seeking asylum would have to wait on the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border as their cases are processed.

She explained that the Senate took “responsible” action by vocally passing a bill that would keep the government up and running, only to be rejected by the president after he was “worked up because he has some right-wing loud people yelling at him on Fox News.”

“It is very true that he will bring on the shutdown and he has to take responsibility for it,” Hirono said during the program. “Any effort on his part to blame the Democrats, it will be such bulls**t that, as I said before, I will hardly be able to stand it.”

These last two days have felt like we've been on a roller coaster with @realDonaldTrump at the controls. The Senate did the responsible thing by keeping government running—only to have President Trump get all worked up by some right-wing loud people yelling at him on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/KCsk8rSwM9 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 21, 2018

Senator Hirono has never been one to mince words, using the same explicit term in September of this year, Huffington Post reported, when she criticized the Republicans’ claim that they had done all the could to contact a woman that had accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

President Trump warned of a “very long” government shut down in some early morning tweets today if a solution is not found by midnight on Friday, December 21, CNBC reported.

Shutdown today if Democrats do not vote for Border Security! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2018

On Thursday night, Republicans in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would not only keep the government open through February 8, but also offered more than $5 million toward the president’s project to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The legislation is expected to go to vote and be rejected by the Senate today, as Democrats have repeatedly assured they will not approve funds for the wall.