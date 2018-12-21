Ryan Reynolds Gets Roped Into Wearing ‘Ugly Sweater’ By Hugh Jackman And Jake Gyllenhaal

'These f***ing a**holes said it was a sweater party.'

He’s made audiences laugh playing the superhero with the accelerated healing powers and unique sense of humor. Now actor Ryan Reynolds has become the butt of the joke thanks to his Hollywood friends.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old Deadpool star shared a foul-mouthed Instagram post for his 26.3 million followers. It consisted of two images, the first showed Ryan standing in between actors Hugh Jackman and Jack Gyllenhaal, who are laughing while wearing normal clothing.

The next picture shows Reynolds looking depressed as he stands in the middle of the A-list duo wearing a red-and-green Christmas sweater with a huge gold bow mounted on the front.

“These f***ing a**holes said it was a sweater party,” complained Ryan in the caption.

Earlier in the week, Jackman shared another hilarious picture on his social media page.

The Greatest Showman star shared a photo to Instagram of Ryan working behind the counter of Hugh’s coffee shop, Laughing Man Coffee.

In the cheeky snap, Reynolds seems to be engaged in an argument with wife Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl actress is seen pointing her hands to the sky in frustration as Ryan makes her a coffee.

Jackman captioned the post, “Our policy at #laughingmancoffee is to make customers happy – not drive them insane (exhibit A = @vancityreynolds).”

“@blakelively your coffee is on the house… forever.”

Reynolds met future wife Blake Lively on the set of DC comic film Green Lantern in 2010. The couple married on September 9, 2012, in South Carolina and have two children together: daughters Inez, 2, and James, 4.

Jackman and Reynolds worked together in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. They have been close friends ever since, with Reynolds recently telling Ellen DeGeneres he is dead set on making a Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

“I would love to do a Deadpool/Wolverine mashup at some point, some kind of Logan thing,” Reynolds told host Ellen DeGeneres.

“I don’t know. He’s on this kick ball change kick right now. I can’t seem to bring him back. I can’t seem to bring him back to the violence and mayhem,” laughed the father-of-two.

Extra’s host AJ Calloway, asked Jackman about the possibility of collaborating with Reynolds. Jackman joked that The Proposal actor constantly contacts him about it.

“If [Ryan] has his way, it’s literally every day,” the actor revealed.

“I answer every fourth day because it would be embarrassing if I never answered him.”

When AJ commented that “persistence is key,” Hugh looked at the camera, responding “No!” before laughing.