Farrah Abraham Calls Herself A ‘Domestic Goddess’ While Posing In Nothing But An Apron

Farrah's showing off some serious skin in the kitchen in a new Instagram photo.

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is referring to herself as being a “domestic goddess” while posing in nothing but an apron in a snap posted to her official Instagram account on December 20. Per Hollywood Life, the 27-year-old reality star shared the very risqué photo of herself across her various social media accounts this week as she tweeted along with fans while appearing on Season 2 of the MTV series Ex on the Beach.

The photo showed Farrah, who’s mom to 9-year-old daughter Sophia, doing a little cooking in the kitchen while only covering her body with an apron.

Everything was pink in the snap, including Abraham’s long, straight hair that stretched all the way down her back.

The Teen Mom star smiled for the camera in the snap whilst holding on to an electric whisk for the kitchen-themed shoot before making the “domestic goddess” remark about herself in the caption.

“The Domestic Goddess Has Arrived,” she wrote on Instagram this week, adding three alarm emojis to her post. Farrah then tagged the official accounts of Ex on the Beach and MTV and told her 1.9 million followers on the social media site that she “had a blast watching with you loves” with a kissing face emoji and a heart emoji.

“Til next Thursday 7pm #mtv @rickcraft #pink,” she then added.

Abraham is certainly no stranger to showing off her body on social media, having uploaded various photos of herself wearing some very skimpy ensembles over the years.

As the Inquisitr reported just last month, the star shared various photos of herself enjoying a very tropical vacation in the Maldives with her daughter, including one picture showing her posing in a skimpy turquoise bikini as she soaked up the sun.

Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

But when she isn’t showing off her toned body on social media in skimpy bikinis and aprons, as reported by Pop Culture on December 20, Farrah is making some big allegations while appearing on her latest reality show.

The site claimed that during her debut appearance on Ex on the Beach, Abraham accused her former boyfriend Simon Saran of allegedly stealing money from her before they split back in 2017.

Speaking during a piece to camera on the MTV reality show, she said, “He literally kept stealing money from me, saying hurtful things about me as a parent.”

“I just now have my guard up,” Abraham then added of being around her former boyfriend on the reality series.

Farrah also went on to describe the kind of person she’d like to date next.

“If I could date someone just like myself, that would be perfect,” she shared of what she’s looking for in a partner on the show, adding, “I love myself, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”