Meghan Markle And Adele Hang Out At Hubb Community Kitchen

The Hubb Community Kitchen represents a special milestone for Meghan Markle. The kitchen represents her first solo charity project as a royal, and the duchess’s pet project stems from her co-authoring the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with the women of the Hubb. Meghan Markle celebrated the culinary book’s launch at Kensington Palace, and it contains 50 simple recipes from regions such as North Africa and the Middle East. Together additionally celebrates the power of cooking to connect people and communities together.

The cookbook was a commercial and international success, and it reached number one on the Amazon UK book chart within hours of its publication. Meanwhile, over 40,000 copies have been sold in Britain, with £210,000 in proceeds being raised. Together: Our Community Cookbook came into existence in the aftermath of the blaze at the Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017. For its creation, a group of local women, victims of the Grenfell fire, gathered together at the West London Al Manaar community center. They used the Hubb’s kitchen to prepare fresh meals for their families, friends, and neighbors.

Since launching the cookbook, the Duchess of Sussex has been “making under-the-radar visits to the Hubb Community Kitchen,” according to Cosmopolitan. Also attending the September cookbook launch was her mother, Doria Ragland, the Inquisitr reported. However, when Meghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen again for an event December 20, husband Prince Harry went with her.

The Court Circular, according to Hello, reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were briefed during their joint meeting on how the Hubb Comunity Kitchen “has moved forward.” The Circular added that the royals would also have seen how the kitchen improved. During the visit, the former Suits star most likely spent time with the determined ladies who helped her create the popular cookbook.

British Singer Adele also went to the Hubb Community Kitchen that day, and she shared an Instagram snap of her and Manira Mahmoud, one of the Hubbs’ founders, standing proudly together. The “Rolling in the Deep” crooner, per Independent, had additionally paid tribute to those affected by the disaster during her first of four sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London. During the show, she urged concertgoers to donate money to those impacted by the fire saying, “[It’s better than] spending money on overpriced wine.”

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan visited the Hubb Community Kitchen on Thursday. And they weren’t the only familiar faces at @almanaar — #Justice4Grenfell supporter @Adele stopped by too!

Hubb chef (and one of its founders) Munira Mahmoud shared a snap from the pre-holiday event???? pic.twitter.com/Ku4W33COTY — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 21, 2018

The pop star has also voiced her support on social media for the Grenfell Tower victims. Adele attended a vigil held by north Kensington tower, and she was later praised for offering comfort to people impacted by the deadly blaze.