Jessie James Decker Shares Sneak Peek At Bikini Shoot In A Skimpy Yellow Two-Piece 7 Months After Baby

Jessie's showing off her bikini body just seven months after giving birth to her third child.

Singer Jessie James Decker is giving fans a sneaky peek at a recent bikini photo shoot on her Instagram page. The mom of three was showing off her seriously toned body in a new snap shared on her account on December 20 where she could be seen posing at the beach in a skimpy yellow two-piece just seven months after giving birth to her third child.

The stunning snap featured Jessie flaunting her amazing abs as she smiled from ear to ear while modeling inside what appeared to be a lifeguard lookout post.

Decker – who married football player Eric Decker back in 2013 and has given fans a glimpse inside their life together on the reality series Eric & Jessie – smiled from ear to ear in the bikini photo while rocking her tiny yellow swimwear as her signature long brunette hair flowed in the breeze.

In the caption of the new photo, she confirmed that the bikini shoot is part of a new campaign for South Beach Diet.

“Woohooo!! Sneak peak of my new campaign shoot for @southbeachdiet,” Jessie wrote, using three red heart emojis to show off her love for the brand.

“Can’t wait for y’all to see the new commercial spots,” she then added in the message for her 3 million followers on the social media site this week.

Jessie then confirmed that the picture was taken a mere seven months after she and husband Eric welcomed their son, Forrest, into the world back in March.

“I was 7 months post baby when I shot this so I was a little nervous,” the “Bullet” singer told fans, “but now looking back that’s what makes this real and I know there are other women out there who will and have taken the journey with me :)) let’s do this!!! #southbeachambassador.”

The stunning snap from the bikini shoot has already received more than 158,000 likes on the social media site.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

As for how Decker got back into such amazing shape so quickly to show off her post-baby body in a bikini, the star has been pretty vocal about how important exercise is in her life even when she doesn’t have time for a full workout.

Prior to giving birth to Forrest, the then mom of two (the Deckers are also parents to 4-year-old Vivianne and 3-year-old Eric) told Delish that she tries to get in at least a little workout wherever she can.

“Even when I don’t have workout clothes on, I’ll do it,” she shared with the outlet last year. “Sometimes I’ll be like ‘Okay I have enchiladas in the oven, that’s going to take 20 minutes, I’m going to do 150 lunges right here in the kitchen’ — and I do it.”

But while exercising may be a priority, Decker admitted that she actually hates going to the gym and prefers to get her moves in at home.

“I hate going to the gym, it feels like everyone is staring at you,” she told the outlet.

Jessie has since been announced as the ambassador for the South Beach Diet, which she described as being an “easy” way to lose the extra weight she put on while pregnant while also being a busy mom.

“The South Beach Diet makes healthy eating easy,” the star told southbeachdiet.com. “You eat the food, you lose the weight.”