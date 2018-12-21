Michelle Duggar’s Shocking Weight Loss Has ‘Counting On’ Fans Worried For Her Health

A recent photo of Counting On star Michelle Duggar has fans shocked at the amount of weight she has lost, causing some to worry about the matriarch of the extended Arkansas reality clan.

The photo in question was taken in Central America where the reality star posed alongside her husband Jim Bob Duggar during the family’s annual holiday mission trip to the country.

Duggar looks as if she has lost a lot of weight in the photo and fans picked up on it immediately, flooding the photos comments section with their concerns.

While there were some fans who applauded Duggar for her new look, others were worried about her health remarked a story published by Celebrity Insider.

“Michelle looks sickly skinny,” one fan noted.

“You and your husband look great. You look like you lost a lot of weight,” observed another Instagram user.

“Is it me, or is Michelle ‘Benjamin buttoning’ it?! Seems like she’s getting younger as she grows older,” said another fan.

Finally, another viewer noted, “Michelle Duggar is still a very beautiful woman! She looks far younger than her true age. Great couple!”

Back in 2014, the 52-year-old reality star opened up about body image and said she’s proud of her stretch marks and flaws after giving birth to 19 children.

“We’re always going to find somebody skinnier than we are, somebody, bigger than we are,” she said in an interview with Today.

“Every girl struggles with, ‘Oh, I wish I looked like that or I wish my hair was like that.’ We go back to the point of who you are and how God made you-you’re not your sister. It’s all about being who God wants YOU to be.”

The matriarch of the Duggar clan revealed to Today that she gained a few pounds with each baby and revealed that soon, she realized she was 40 pounds overweight.

Duggar credits being a lifelong member of the Weight Watchers plans helps keep her accountable. She also walks on the family’s treadmill daily and also uses an elliptical machine.

Michelle says she’s very mindful that her nine daughters, as well as her 10 sons, look to her for cues as to how they should feel about their own appearance. She also credits husband Jim Bob for always making her feel beautiful and never criticizing her appearance, even at her heaviest weight.

TLC has not announced when the new season of Counting On will premiere, but the series is expected to return sometime next year.