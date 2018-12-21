Andy Cohen Gets Support From ‘Real Housewives’ Stars, More Celebs As He Announces He Has A Baby On The Way

The Bravo star will be a first-time father at age 50.

Andy Cohen just delivered some big baby news, and his Bravo family is showing him support as he starts his family. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, during the final 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen announced to fans that he will welcome a baby via a surrogate in just six weeks.

The Bravo TV personality revealed that after “many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science,” he will be a first-time dad at age 50. And in true Bravo fashion, O.G. Real Housewives stars Ramona Singer, Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, Kyle Richards, and Teresa Giudice were all in the house as Cohen shared his happy news.

After Andy Cohen made his announcement, past and present stars from the Real Housewives franchise took to social media to wish him congratulations. Brandi Glanville, who was a cast member on Seasons 3-5 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before stepping away from the show and appearing as a “guest,” joked that Cohen has plenty of practice “being a dad to a bunch of middle-aged women.”

Other Bravo stars like Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Seasons 5-9), Ramona Singer (Real Housewives of New York, Season 1-10), Cary Deuber (Real Housewives of Dallas, Seasons 1-3), and more also posted messages of support, which you can see below.

Awe @Andy You’ve had a lot of practice being a dad to bunch of middle-aged woman /children You will be able to handle anything after that Mazel tov???????????????? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 21, 2018

I’m so Beyond Happy for you @Andy You are going to make THE BEST Daddy! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) December 21, 2018

@Andy is going to be a daddy! Congratulations! So exciting! — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) December 21, 2018

Congrats @Andy ???? you are going to be an amazing daddy!! #mazel — Cary Deuber (@CaryDeuber) December 21, 2018

In addition, some of Andy Cohen’s famous celebrity friends posted messages to the dad-to-be, according to Just Jared, including Cohen’s longtime pal John Mayer and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy who wrote, “You were already a daddy now you’re just going to have a baby! Congrats! Can’t wait to meet them.”

Twilight star Taylor Lautner wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh!!!! All the Mazels!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! I’m not babysitting.”

Other TV personalities, including Today show host Hoda Kotb, Michelle Collins, and Meghan McCain, also offered words of support to Andy Cohen, which you can see below.

@Andy OMG!!!! Congrats!!! 6 weeks until the best day of your life xx — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) December 21, 2018

Congrats on the news @Andy!!!! No wonder you were beaming this morning! ❤️❤️ — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) December 21, 2018

So many congratulations @Andy – you’re going to be an incredible father. I am so happy for you. You bring so much joy and laughter in this sometimes dark world, what wonderful news! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 21, 2018

Longtime fans of Andy Cohen know that he has written about his future fatherhood in some of his books. In 2016, Cohen also talked about his desire to someday become a dad, according to People.

When asked by Sirius XM Town Hall hosts Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss if there were any things that he’d still like to accomplish in life, Cohen responded, “I mean, maybe being a dad.” When the hosts later asked him if he would prefer a son or a daughter, Cohen replied, “I would just want someone healthy.”