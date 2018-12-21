Carrie Underwood Gives Fans A Peek At Her Big Baby Bump Just Weeks Before Her Due Date

Carrie's showing off a glimpse at her growing middle as she prepares to welcome her second child.

Carrie Underwood is giving fans just a glimpse at her growing baby bump mere weeks before her impending due date. Taking to Instagram on December 20, the soon-to-be mom of two flashed a sneak peek at her middle as she promoted her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

In the cute video, the star could first be seen with her back to the camera as she kept warm in a white coat from her line, before then twisting to the side where just a quick glimpse of her big baby bump in a tight black top could be seen poking out from inside her stylish outerwear.

“Feeling the warmth in my new @CALIAbyCarrie embossed soft shell coat! #StayThePath #JacketWeather,” the “Love Wins” singer told her fans in the video caption.

Pregnant Underwood, who’s expecting a baby boy, kept her signature blonde hair up and away from her face in a neat topknot in the video as she smiled ear to ear for fans.

A number of fans noticed the American Idol winner’s baby bump poking through, leaving sweet comments on her latest upload as she quickly showed off her midsection.

“Peep that adorable belly! Love you girl,” one fan told Carrie, adding a loving purple heart emoji to their message for the pregnant star.

“I spy a beautiful belly!” a second wrote, while a third follower then said, “Freaking adorable! Love the bump!”

Though Underwood – who the Inquisitr reported recently apologized to a fan for looking “swollen and huge” in a recent candid photo – hasn’t publicly confirmed the due date for her second child herself, her upcoming tour mate Taylor Dye did let the big news slip during a November interview with Us Weekly.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

When asked specifically when Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher will be welcoming their second child into the world (the couple are already parents to their son Isaiah, born in 2015), Taylor revealed that they’ll become parents for the second time in January. She joked, “we’ve already offered to babysit.”

Taylor and signing partner Maddie Marlow – who together make up the country music duo Maddie & Tae – will join Runaway June as Carrie’s support act for her 2019 Cry Pretty 360 Tour which is set to kick off and head around North America from May.

The star’s latest adorable glimpse at her baby bump comes shortly after she revealed that her middle has gotten so big in her third trimester that she was actually having to wear her husband Mike’s clothes.

As reported by People, she joked on Twitter in November that she’d had to start borrowing the former hockey player’s clothes because not of hers fit her right now.

“Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so… [embarrassed face emoji],” Underwood wrote on Twitter last month, adding the hashtags #pregnant, #MyClothesDontFit and #sorrybabe to her hilarious pregnancy post.