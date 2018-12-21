Warriors Rumors: Clash Between Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Was ‘Bound To Happen,’ According To NBA Agent

Last month, the Golden State Warriors made one of the biggest headlines when two of their superstars, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, got into a heated exchange of words during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The dispute between Green and Durant continued to the locker room where Draymond ended up calling KD “b*tch” and telling him to leave Golden State.

The misunderstanding between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green made most of the Warriors fans worried since losing either of them could tremendously decrease their chance of winning their third consecutive NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season. Luckily, it didn’t take long before Durant and Green fixed the issue and started to play as nothing happened.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Draymond Green’s agent, B.J. Armstrong, discussed the previous clash between the two Warriors superstars. Armstrong, who played in the NBA from 1989 to 2000, said that the drama that involved Green and Durant was “bound to happen.”

“I think this is probably the ex-player in me, it’s bound to happen,” Armstrong said. “When I say, ‘bound to happen,’ you have misunderstandings — whether it’s teammates, whether it’s with a friend or what have you. The thing is, what I always encourage young people is, if you’re in a group, you’re going to have to communicate. The thing that I was most proud of is the way those young men, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, handled the situation. They talked. They talked it out amongst themselves.”

Overcoming those types of problems definitely helped in strengthening the bond between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. As of now, it’s safe to say that the Warriors will have both superstars on their road to their third consecutive NBA championship title. Still, Durant’s future in Golden State remains uncertain.

When the 2018-19 NBA season is over, Kevin Durant is expected to exercise the player option on his contract to become an unrestricted free agent. Durant hasn’t shown any strong indication that he will leave the Warriors next summer, but he also didn’t give them any assurance that he will stay. In the past months, rumors and speculations have been circulating that Durant will be teaming up with LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers.

After waiving Luol Deng, the Lakers are currently in a strong position to open enough salary cap space to give Kevin Durant a maximum contract in the 2019 NBA free agency. The departure of Durant in Golden State won’t take away the Warriors’ status as a legitimate title contender, but it will make them vulnerable compared to the last two seasons.