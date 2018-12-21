Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Flat Tummy As She & Her Daughter Dress Up For ‘Aladdin’ Movie Session

You can tell that Chrissy Teigen is a superstar mom just by the fact that she actually dressed up in an Aladdin costume to appease her two-year-old daughter.

The model dressed up like the character Jasmine for their family movie session, and she looked absolutely stunning in a two-piece bright blue ensemble, which included a top that showcased her flat tummy. Chrissy is clearly back to her pre-baby body, only months after giving birth to son Miles. She also wore an Aladdin headpiece as she posed next to her baby girl Luna, who in turn wore an adorable purple princess dress.

In another snap from their movie date, Chrissy was spotted looking super cosy with a fluffy-looking blanket while sitting in her sofa and watching Aladdin, still with the Jasmine costume on. She jokingly captioned the photo: “the things we do.” The 33-year-old’s fans absolutely related to the idea of having to do silly things for your kids, with one user saying “You are so real and relatable,” followed by several laughing emojis, and others writing “Lmaoooooo I love this woman” and “You’re such a wonderful a wonderful mother! Aspire to be half as good as a mother as you one day!”

Fans of the Sports Illustrated model and her husband John Legend also know she comes up with the brightest mom tricks to get Luna to eat. While Chrissy is an absolute foodie, her daughter is a well-known picky eater. Just a few days ago, the busy mom took to Instagram to show how she deals with Luna’s pickiness: she made a whole restaurant menu for her.

The menu is several-pages long, it features pictures and prices for each different meal, and it’s filled with kid-approved options — including cheese quesadillas, chicken fingers, crispy fish sticks, grilled cheese, and cereal with bananas. The photos appeared to have been taken by Chrissy herself after having prepared said meals.

In the video she posted on social media, she is seen flipping through the menu, and she captioned it “Trying to get Luna to eat by being psychotic.” She was also heard saying in the clip “I have a problem.” And while it got many of her 21.5 million fans laughing, it also really resonated and inspired other parents who go through the same, with several praising the idea and drawing inspiration from it. One Twitter user even said: “This is awesome! I’ll be starting one for my 2 year old today. He (naturally) loves to be in charge of his meals and this will make things so much easier. Thanks for sharing!”