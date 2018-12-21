Beyonce Shares Rare Snaps Of Her Twins Sir And Rumi Having A Blast During Trip To India

The singer posted pictures of her children chilling on a Mumbai beach on her official website.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter has given fans a rare glimpse into her family life.

The 37-year-old R&B superstar shared pictures of her 18-month-old twin son Sir and daughter Rumi enjoying their stay in India last week. Queen Bey, who boasts 121 million followers on Instagram, posted two pictures of her children chilling on a Mumbai beach on her official website.

Beyonce brought her twins, mother Tina Lawson, and her husband Richard Lawson to the lavish wedding of Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani (the daughter of India’s wealthiest billionaire).

The last time fans saw Sir and Rumi were in home movies screened during Bey and husband Jay-Z’s 48-date On the Run II tour. Toddlers Rumi and Sir were in attendance as their famous parents renewed their wedding vows.

The Houston-born Texan and her 49-year-old rap mogul beau are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The 22-time Grammy winner performed her hits “Perfect” and “Crazy In Love” during the private pre-wedding concert in Udaipur on December 9.

On Wednesday, Bey and Jay made it a date night when they attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Wish You Were Here concert at The Forum in LA’s Inglewood neighborhood.

Scott – real name born Jacques Webster II – was so starstruck he Insta-storied a paparazzi picture of the couple coming to his concert which he captioned, “Wow!!! Thanks for coming to the experience.”

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee will reportedly be performing at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show with headliners Maroon 5 in Atlanta on February 3, according to TMZ.

Beyonce is a veteran of the Super Bowl, having headed up the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in New Orleans in 2013, as well as joining Bruno Mars and Super Bowl 50 headliner Coldplay in Santa Clara in 2016.

In February, Beyonce and Jay Z will attend the Grammy Awards airing February 10 on CBS. The hip-hop power couple will next compete for three trophies – R&B performance, urban contemporary album, and music video for their joint album EVERYTHING IS LOVE.

Beyonce and Jay-Z produced the album with a variety of collaborators, including Cool & Dre, Boi-1da, and Pharrell Williams.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Beyonce in the live-action remake of the hit Disney cartoon The Lion King. Musician and actor Donald Glover will play Simba, while Beyonce will play Nala. The movie is due to hit cinemas on July 19 next year. The trailer for the film is narrated by James Earl Jones, who plays the king Mufasa in both the 2019 reboot and 1994 original.