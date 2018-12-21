Summer Bunni, Offset’s Alleged Mistress, Shows Off In Skimpy Neon Dress As She Retracts Apology To Cardi B

Summer Bunni certainly knows how to make an impression.

The Instagram star, and alleged mistress of rapper Offset, showed off in a very skimpy neon dress on Wednesday, the same day she publicly retracted her apology to Cardi B for the affair with her husband. As the Daily Mail reported, the 20-year-old Instagram model was seen leaving a restaurant while wearing an outfit that couldn’t be missed, a form-fitting neon yellow dress that left very little to the imagination.

Summer Bunni had attracted national attention when she shared details of her alleged affair with the Migos rapper, including text messages he sent allegedly setting up a tryst with her and another woman. She publicly apologized in a video posted in early December, saying that she did not realize Offset’s marriage to Cardi B was so serious and clarifying that she had no intention to break up their marriage.

But the Daily Mail report noted that Summer Bunni has since retracted her apology to Cardi B. There had already been some signs of tension between Summer Bunni and Cardi B, despite the Instagram model’s apology. As People magazine reported, Summer Bunni appeared earlier this summer in a music video for Cardi’s musical rival, Nicki Minaj.

“In July, Nicki, who has been feuding with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper since their altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in September, and Tekashi 6ix9ine released the visual for their joint track ‘FEFE.’ In the clip, Summer can be seen pouring whip cream into her mouth while wearing a blonde wig and a pink string bikini,” the report noted.

But the drama between Cardi B and Offset has also struck some fans as odd and sparked rumors that it may be a ploy for publicity, Complex reported. Offset is releasing a new solo album, and the breakup has put both him and Cardi B in the celebrity gossip mill near daily.

Some compared it to the drama between Jay Z and Beyonce in 2014, which started with a fight between Jay Z and Solange Knowles following the Met Gala that prompted rumors the rapper was being unfaithful to his wife. The rumors followed the couple in the ensuing months, which just so happened to coincide with their joint summer tour and kept both in the news throughout the entire summer.

More pictures of Summer Bunni in her form-fitting neon yellow dress can be found at the Daily Mail.