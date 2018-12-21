Busty Instagram Model Jenna Nicole Flaunts Curvy Backside In Racy Bikini Photo

Instagram model Jenna Nicole couldn’t be happier about all of the love and support her followers have been sending her, and she’s thanking them with a sexy booty photo.

Earlier this week, Jenna Nicole shared a photo of herself to her Instagram account where she is flaunting her curves in a skimpy bikini on the beach.

In the sexy snapshot, Jenna is seen wearing an olive green bikini, which flaunts her flat tummy, ample cleavage, and curvy backside. In the racy photograph, Nicole rocks the bikini on the beach and is seen dirtied with sand all over as she’s been rolling around on the shore.

Jenna’s long, dark hair is parted down to the side, and styled straight. However, her mane is wet from the water, as the blue ocean and waves can be seen in the background of the photo. The blue sky is also visible as the model gives a sultry stare into the camera.

Nicole wears a full face of make up in the snap, which includes a sun kissed glow, dark brows, and glossy, pink lips. She also sports diamond studded earrings, and a mint green polish on her fingernails.

In the caption of the photograph, Jenna Nicole reveals that she love her followers with all of her “butt,” as it is “bigger” than her heart.

During a recent interview with Maxim, Jenna reveals that she’s from the extremely small tiny of Fargo, Georgia, which boasts a population of only 321 people. However, she’s amassed over 137,000 Instagram followers with her sexy photos.

In the past, Nicole has been seen in publications such as Epitome Magazine, Swimsuits and Sports, and Esquire Latin America, where she’s posed in her usual seductive style.

Although she hasn’t quite hit her modeling goals, Jenna knows what she wants, and isn’t afraid to go after it, revealing that she’s known what she wanted from a young age, and hasn’t looked back since.

Nicole says that a man can catch her eye by simply being kind, and that her ideal date would feature lingerie, pizza, alcohol, and video games.

“Honestly, I love putting on some sexy lingerie, opening a nice bottle of wine or booze, cooking a pizza and making popcorn. And playing video games until the sun comes up,” Jenna admitted to the magazine.

However, the model claims that one way to turn her off is to snore so loudly that she doesn’t get her beauty sleep.

Fans can keep up with Jenna Nicole by following her via Instagram.