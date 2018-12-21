Bebe Rexha Goes Braless Under Plunging Pink Pantsuit Ensemble

Pop star Bebe Rexha has never been shy about showing some skin, and did just that earlier this week, when the Daily Mail reported she took to the streets of New York City on her way into NBC Studios.

On Thursday, December 20, the “I’m A Mess” singer rocked a bold silky pink pant suit that showed off some major skin and flaunted her signature curves. Bebe went braless underneath a plunging suit jacket that had only one button fastened at her navel, putting on an ample display of cleavage for the world to see, and highlighted her waist with a matching belt cinched right below the single button fastened at her navel.

The blonde bombshell paired her sexy, revealing top with a matching pair of electric pink pants that hugged her curves in all the right ways. She completed the look with a pair of black pumps with a pink accent on the toe.

Bebe’s signature platinum blonde bob was styled with a ton of volume, and she rocked a bold red lip and dramatic smoky eye shadow for her make up look that also featured a thick, black winged eye liner. The singer added some bling to her bold look with a large pair of sparkling hoop earrings and a matching statement ring on one of her fingers.

Rexha was in New York on Thursday for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she gave a dazzling performance of her song “Knees,” which is featured on her debut album, Expectations.

The musician and her band all rocked some sparkling ensembles as they appeared on the late night talk show. Bebe stunned in a floor length silver dress that hugged her curves to give her an amazing silhouette and featured feather accents on the sleeves and at the bottom, while her band all wore outfits of a rose gold shade.

Bebe shared a photo of herself with her all-girl band to her Instagram account shortly before their performance, reminding her 7 million followers to tune in, as well as showing off their amazing looks, which her followers clearly loved as they awarded the post over 100,000 likes in just four hours of going live.

The singer’s late night performance came just a few days after her run as part of iHeartRadio’s 2018 Jingle Ball lineup. Bebe performed at eight of the tour’s 12 shows, which concluded in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, December 16.