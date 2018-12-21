Andy Cohen Reveals He’s Going To Be A Dad, 50-Year-Old Planning To Welcome Baby Via Surrogate

The 'Real Housewives' producer said the baby is due early next year.

Andy Cohen has a new project in the works: a baby.

The Bravo host announced on Thursday that he is planning to welcome a new baby via a surrogate, sharing the news with fans on the year’s final episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The 50-year-old said that the new member of the family is due to arrive sometime early in 2019.

“I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” Cohen said, via Page Six.

Cohen went on to say that he had always wanted to start a family, and though it took longer than he envisioned, he was ready and excited for the new chapter of his life.

“This has been an incredible, joyous journey with you all. I am grateful to live my dream everyday and grateful to you for coming along for the ride. I don’t take any of it for granted,” he said.

Cohen posted the announcement on social media, prompting an outpouring of support and congratulations from his fans.

The Real Housewives producer had teased the episode to fans, saying they “do not want to miss it.”

Cohen has been through a turbulent year in his personal life. Back in March, he announced that he was single again after a split with boyfriend Clifton Dassuncao. The two had dated since April of 2016 and had kept the relationship low-key, being photographed only a handful of times together. As the Daily Mail noted, Cohen said his success with the Real Housewives franchise and his life in the spotlight could make it difficult to have a normal relationship.

When asked what he looked for in a relationship, Cohen shared that he wanted someone who wasn’t bothered by his fame — or was even unaware of it.

“Someone who’s very independent, someone who has their own thing going on. Maybe someone who’s never seen The Real Housewives,” he shared.

Andy Cohen did not reveal whether he would be taking some time away from the spotlight when his new baby arrives, though there likely is not a quiet period on his calendar. His slate as producer of the popular reality series and his talk show keeps him busy year-round.