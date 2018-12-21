‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, December 20: Maya Shocks Brooke & Warns Zoe Upon Returning From Paris

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, December 20, states that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) arrived at Forrester Creations and was warmly embraced by her cousin Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). Per Soap Central, Xander thought that Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) was also back from Paris, but Maya told him that he was still in Europe.

Maya Avant Warned Zoe Buckingham

Maya asked if he and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) were back together, but the couple didn’t directly answer her. She then went on to remark that Xander had left London to get away from Zoe. Xander told Maya that they had moved on from the past and that Emma had ended their relationship. Maya deduced that they were back together and warned to always remember that she was a lucky lady to have Xander.

Hope Questions Steffy & Liam’s Portrait

Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) paid Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) a visit at the cliff house. They both felt bad about the fight that they had had concerning Taylor. Hope wanted to compromise and suggested that Taylor move to Santa Monica. Steffy would not ban her mother from the family. Hope said that she was not going to change her mind about Taylor.

What do you think about this photo being on Steffy’s wall? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/PZJiFbYDz4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 20, 2018

Hope noted that the portrait of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy was still on the wall. She wondered if seeing the photo made things more difficult for her sister wife. Steffy explained that the photograph was for Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington) sake. She wanted her daughter to see her parents happy and caring for each other.

Steffy confirmed that she and Kelly would be at Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house for Christmas dinner. Hope felt that Taylor could not join the family while they celebrated the holiday.

Reese Backs Taylor Against Brooke

Reese barged into the office where Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor were arguing. He told Brooke that he did not care for how she was disrespecting Dr. Hayes. Brooke was flabbergasted because she did not even know who he was.

Reese did not back down even when Brooke suggested that there was a lot he did not know about Taylor. He said that there was a pattern of behavior with Brooke and her daughter and that he would defend Taylor in any way that he could.

Xander & Zoe Invited To Christmas Dinner

At Forrester Creations later that day, after Zoe noted that Maya seemed to be protective of him, Xander relayed that Eric had invited them for Christmas dinner. The Brits were excited about their first American Christmas. Although Zoe was excited about the prospect, she was concerned about her father Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) interest in Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo).

Upon her return from Paris, Maya gets combative with Zoe and delivers bad news to Brooke. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QNeDaZxesA #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/hn1y6r3A00 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 20, 2018

Reese & Taylor Enjoy Lunch

After their confrontation with Brooke, Taylor and Reese retired to Il Giardino for lunch. Reese opted to drink iced tea since Taylor could not consume any alcohol. He told her that he would be there for her and kissed her hand.

Maya Avant Shocks Brooke Logan Forrester

Maya walked into Brooke’s office who was surprised to see her. She inquired about Rick, and Maya told her that he was not with her. She then told her former mother-in-law that she and Rick have separated. Maya shocked Brooke when she revealed that she and Rick are going through a divorce.