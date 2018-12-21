‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: AMC Releases New Alpha Trailer

Alpha is shown sewing together walker skin to make a mask.

Yesterday, a new image for The Walking Dead‘s newest villain, Alpha, was released. Now, AMC has also released a new trailer featuring Alpha.

Alpha is the leader of the new group introduced in the mid-season finale episode of The Walking Dead. This group, called the Whisperers, hides in plain sight by donning the skin of walkers and amble along within walker herds to conceal themselves. While this new group was only just introduced on the television series, fans of the comic books on which the TV series is based, have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Whisperers.

Alpha will be played by Samantha Morton in AMC’s The Walking Dead. And, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the very first image shows Alpha in her mask so her face was covered which, if anything, added more mystery to the new character.

Now, AMC has released a trailer that gives fans more of a look at the new character. Once more, the audience doesn’t get to see her face. However, her bald head is shown in the new clip for the second half of Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

I wrote this teaser over the summer for Bacon & Sons and I'm super excited that folks are picking up on it! https://t.co/0ZXJRDwv8M — Jonathan Baylis – So Buttons Comix (@JonathanBaylis) December 20, 2018

As Entertainment Weekly points out, the clip shows Alpha sewing together walker skin to make her mask. The camera pans around Alpha’s bald head as she works and a creepy song plays over the clip.

“Whisper, whisper, whisper when you’re sleeping,” are some of the words of this eerie song.

Alpha is then shown putting her mask on after completing the stitch work on it.

You can view the new footage of Alpha below.

You thought #TheWalkingDead was frightening before, just wait until the second half of the season… Alpha…is here…???? pic.twitter.com/9UGSyhJh9l — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 20, 2018

According to The Walking Dead comic book website, the following synopsis for the second half of Season 9 of The Walking Dead has also been released.

“The Walking Dead Season 9 finds our groups of survivors, both old and new, continuing to deal with the impact of events that took place during the six years that have passed. Since the disappearance of Rick, many of these characters have become strangers to each other, and in some ways, strangers to themselves. What they do know is that they are in undeniable danger. They will soon realize the world just beyond does not operate as they thought. The group’s rules and ways of survival no longer guarantee their safety. A whole new threat has crossed their paths, and they soon discover it’s unlike any threat they have encountered or endured before. The group will start to question what they think they see. What may appear to be normal in this post-apocalyptic world could actually be more disturbing and terrifying than when the apocalypse first broke out. All that is certain is the stakes are high and numerous.”

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET.