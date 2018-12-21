Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Toned Abs In Tiny T-Shirt During Lunch Date

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out and about in L.A. this week wearing a skimpy outfit while meeting a friend for a lunch date.

According to a Thursday, December 20, report by Daily Mail, Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by paparazzi wearing a pair of black, distressed jeans, which sported holes in the knees, as well as some casual white sneakers.

The model/actress also donned a tiny, white crop top, which had the word “vagina” printed on it multiple times. Underneath the word was a sentence that read, “not a dirty word.” The skimpy T-shirt showed off Emily’s thin frame, and extremely toned abs.

Ratajkowski wore a natural make up look for the outing, which included her usual bronzed glow, dark brows, light eyes, and pink lips. She also rocked some large hoop earrings, and a red leather handbag, which she wore across her body.

Emily’s hair was parted down the middle, and style straight for the lunch date. She completed her look by rocking some dark sunglasses, and wearing her diamond wedding ring on her left hand.

The Gone Girl actress met up with a girlfriend for lunch at Lassens Natural Food And Vitamins in L.A., where she and her pal dined outside, and ate straight from their take out cartons.

The meal appeared to be relaxed and casual, as Ratajkowski’s friend was spotted wearing work out clothes for their meal.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowski often wears sexy and revealing clothing and bikinis. The model has no problem showing off her body, and seemingly doesn’t understand why others are so interested in her choice to do so.

Last month, Emily told Vogue Australia that she has totally embraced her sexy image, and loves it.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski told the publication.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” Emily added of the attention her sexy image receives.

Fans can keep up with Emily Ratajkowski’s latest projects, get glimpses of her personal life, and see her racy photos via her Instagram account.