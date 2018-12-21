Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Flaunts Insane Abs In Sexy Snap

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is flaunting her famous curves on social media, and showing fans exactly why she was chosen to model for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

On Thursday, December 20, Camille Kostek took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself showcasing her toned tummy and rock-hard abs as she smiled for the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, Camille is seen wearing her Reebok gear as she shows off her toned legs in a pair of form fitting, black leggings. She also dons a white crop top, which flashes her cleavage and insane abs. Kostek sports a denim jacket over top, and has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves.

In a second snap, the former New England Patriots cheerleader wears the same leggings, but dons a long-sleeved, gray sweatshirt over the crop top. She also wears a full face of make up, including a sun kissed glow on her face, and a pretty, light pink gloss on her lips.

Her eyes are light and she smiles as she rests her head on her hand and sits with her legs crossed. Her white sneakers are also on full display.

The model reveals in the caption of the photo that her Reebok gear is perfect to wear while traveling and the weather changes that go with traveling from the east coast to the west coast.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been dating since 2015, barring a brief split back in 2017. However, since that time, the couple have been nearly inseparable, and fans are beginning to wonder if an engagement is in the cards.

According to Bro Bible, Kostek opened up about a possible marriage to Gronk in a recent issue of The Improper Bostonian.

“I don’t know about my near future. I like to think of my life as very spontaneous and new all the time. So whenever a proposal comes into my life, I think that I’ll be very surprised, but right now, Rob and I are totally career-focused. We’re not just a fling. We definitely see a future with each other. But as of right now, there are no plans,” she stated.

Fans can keep up with Camille Kostek via her Instagram page, where she updates her fans on her latest projects and shares snapshots of her personal life.