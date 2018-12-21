Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body in Sexy Calvin Klein Bra And Joggers Photo

She was surprised that it took just three months post-pregnancy to lose 33 pounds.

Fans of Khloe Kardashian have followed her weight loss and gain over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star welcomed her first child, True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in April.

To hold herself accountable, Khloe documented her post-baby workout routines on social media. But she didn’t pressure herself to lose the baby weight right away nor did she set a goal for how much weight to lose. She just wanted to return to her routine of working out five to six times a week, PEOPLE reported.

Not only did she return to her fitness regimen six weeks after delivering True, she also lost 33 pounds in three months’ time. She nurses True and watches what she eats, but isn’t on a crazy dietary restriction diet like some claim.

Khloe decided to herald her big accomplishment by showing off her post-baby bod in a sexy Instagram post wearing a baby pink Calvin Kline bralette and matching joggers. She dyed her hair a pastel pink that perfectly matched the intimates.

“In my Calvins,” she posted.

All of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have worked with Calvin Klein before. Khloe admitted to PEOPLE that Calvin Klein models have been her inspiration.

“I’ve definitely been tearing Calvin Klein ads out of magazines and putting them on my mirror for inspiration or even for body goals, so to be asked to be a part of a brand that is so legendary is really dream-like,” she said.

She also participated in a Kardashian-Jenner sisters Calvin Klein ad campaign while eight months pregnant with baby True. It was quite the experience!

“I think we were all a little more comfortable this time around, but shooting for Calvin Klein is always a little bit intimidating,” Khloé told PEOPLE. “I stayed calm though, and it was nice to laugh a lot with my sisters throughout the whole day.”

Khloe’s 2.4 million fans and followers raved over her pink hair and how much they loved it. They lavished praise on her for how terrific she looked, considering she’d just welcomed Baby True into the world a few months before.

In one photo, she’s facing front and showcases her silhouette. It’s shocking how flat her stomach is! In her second photo, she’s turned sideways, leaning gently against the wall, highlighting her other assets, her pink tinged hair cascading down her back. She has obviously worked very hard at returning to her pre-pregnancy weight and looks fantastic!