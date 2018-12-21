The 2018/2019 German Bundesliga season hits the halfway point on Friday with an epic clash between the two Borussia teams at the top of the table, Dortmund and Mönchengladbach.

The first round of the 2018-2019 German Bundesliga season comes to a close this weekend, and the league offers no match bigger on the Round 17 slate than Friday’s clash between the top two teams in Germany. It’s a “Battle of the Borussias,” as Bundesliga calls it, when table-topping Borussia Dortmund host surprising, second-place Borussia Monchengladbach in a match that could play a major role in shaping the league’s title race, and that will live stream from Westphalia.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at Westfalenstadion, also known as Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Friday, December 21.

After league-leaders Dortmund suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat to the relegation-battling Fortuna Dusseldorf on Tuesday night, per Soccerway, Monchengladbach — who finished ninth on the table last season — were left with just a six-point gap between their second-place position and the top spot. A win will slice that definition half, setting up what is sure to be a nail-biting race between the two teams with five Bundesliga championships each over the second block of 17 matches.

The loss to Dusseldorf was Borussia Dortmund’s first league defeat of the season, against 12 wins and three draws, per Sky Sports.

Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alcácer is tied for the Bundesliga lead with 12 goals so far this season. Jörg Schüler / Getty Images

