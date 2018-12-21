Beyonce Stuns Her Fans With Multiple Photos From Her Recent Trip To India

Beyonce made headlines in early December when she took the role of a wedding singer to perform at the wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man. On Thursday, she shared not one or two, but an album of pictures from the wedding on Instagram where she is seen dressed up in traditional Indian outfits and jewelry.

Wearing a traditional Indian gown with multi-color patchwork, Beyonce stunned her 121 million followers with her exotic attire, which garnered admiration from fans and followers across the globe.

Within five hours of going live, Beyonce’s video and two albums — comprising nine and six pictures, respectively — amassed more than 3 million likes and close to 40,000 comments. Per usual, fans and followers commented on how beautiful Beyonce looked in the photographs which featured her wearing various traditional Indian outfits.

Beyonce had shared some of the pictures from the wedding when she performed there, but it seems like her fans couldn’t seem to get enough of them so she decided to treat them to some more.

In the video compilation, the 37-year-old singer is featured performing on stage during the wedding and decided to use Punjabi MC’s popular song “Mundian to Bach Ke” in the background instead of using her own music to give a more Indian touch to the clips.

“You look insanely beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the picture. While another one said that she looks exactly like an Indian woman in the traditional outfits.

“Just beyond beautiful. I have no words to express how beautiful you look. No one can tell you are not from India.”

“You slay Indian dresses,” another fan commented on the pictures, while other fans and followers reacted to the album with countless hearts and kisses emojis to express their admiration for the “Crazy In Love” singer.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, Beyonce wasn’t the only American celebrity who attended the popular Indian wedding, but Hillary Clinton was also on the guest list.

Among the pictures, there was also a unique one where Jay Z’s wife was featured wearing her pajamas while sitting on a sofa. According to an article by the Daily Mail, Beyonce rocked the stage as she performed her hits “Perfect,” and Crazy In Love” during a private concert in Udaipur, which was arranged in “honor of 27-year-old Yale grad Isha Ambani and 33-year-old real estate mogul Anand Piramal.”

Apart from performing at the wedding, Beyonce and her husband have also been making headlines for their undeniable philanthropy work. According to an article by The Source, the couple recently helped raise $7.1 billion to eradicate poverty as they performed for 90 minutes at the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa.