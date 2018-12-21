Olivia Culpo Flashes Side Breast In Barely-There Black Dress

Olivia Culpo is showing off her bikini-ready body on social media.

On Thursday, December 20, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a very tiny black dress, which showed some serious side boob.

In the sexy snapshot, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seen wearing a very small dress, which barely covered her chest, and flaunted her ample cleavage for all to see.

Culpo wore her shoulder length dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves. She dons a full face of make up, which includes dark eyebrows and lashes, a bronzed glow on her face, and natural, light pink lips. She also sports some red polish on her fingernails, and light, bright eye shadow. The model completes her look with a silver bracelet, which she wears on her right wrist.

It appears that Olivia is on location and may be at a photo shoot. In the background of the photograph a rack of clothing can be seen. Although Culpo doesn’t reveal where she is, or what she’s doing, the only clue she gave was a lion emoji, which she posted in the caption of the picture.

The former Miss Universe winner also tagged her make up artist, Liz Castellanos, and her hair stylist, Randi Petersen, who are seemingly responsible for Olivia’s glam look in the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo is so much more than a pretty face. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue model is also a former Miss Universe, and an accomplished cello player. Recently, she even started her very own YouTube channel to keep fans up to date on her personal life.

“I wanted to start this channel, because I thought that there were a few things that you guys might not know about me,” Culpo says. In her first YouTube video. She also shares some little known information about herself, including that she is from the state of Rhode Island, and that she is one of five children.

Olivia also reveals that if fans decide to tune in to her YouTube videos, she will show many sides of her life, including her family, her career, and other things that she is passionate about, such as music and singing, beauty and make up, fashion, and fitness.

Fans can keep up with Olivia Culpo via her Instagram account, or on YouTube, for all the latest updates about her life and career.