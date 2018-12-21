Buxom ‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Leaves Little To The Imagination In Wet T-Shirt, Joins The ‘No Bra Club’

Blonde bombshell Lindsey Pelas is certainly no stranger to attracting attention for her enviable and curvaceous figure, and many of her social media fans and followers admire her for both her brains and her beauty. In her most recent Instagram share, however, the attention was placed firmly on the latter as she rocked a wet white T-shirt advertising the No Bra Club.

In this particular image, Lindsey can be seen standing in a body of placid water, the light aqua waves lapping at her upper body. Her world-famous bust emerges from the water, and the damp fabric of the thin T-shirt clings to her every curve, leaving little to the imagination in the process. Chunky black lettering advertising the No Bra Club — an Australian fashion label which seeks to celebrate women, per Instagram — is splayed out on the front of Lindsey’s chest.

With her arms raised high above her head, folded into one another, it looks like the iconic Playboy model has absolutely nothing to hide. Lindsey’s signature tawny tresses are wet, slicked back behind her head in a high-fashion aesthetic. Her makeup is on point, sculpted brows and smokey eyes combining to deliver a piercing, sexy gaze. Her lips are parted in a breathy, amorous expression and are painted a pretty petal pink.

In the caption of the photograph in question, Lindsey Pelas makes a pitch for her upcoming 2019 “Wet” calendar. Those who purchase the collection of sensual images curated by Lindsey herself will also receive an autographed copy, as per the caption.

Her fans and followers certainly seemed to appreciate the wet and wild snapshot, with over 33,000 users having given the image a like. Despite the fact that the provocative photograph has only been live for a matter of hours, as of the writing of this article, 450-plus comments have been made.

“You are an extremely beautiful woman,” one user wrote, while another user quipped, “Oh Lindsey you are so incredible!” Several of her admirers copped to having bought her calendar already, and many more promised that they would be purchasing the item in the near future.

Lindsey Pelas has made a name for herself, as the Inquisitr details, as a woman of intellect as well. Hosting a podcast titled Eyes Up Here, via SoundCloud, the model takes on topics ranging from the contemporary political scene to the nature of cults and of metaphysical reality. The broad range of topics gives an inkling into the intellectually curious nature of the former Playboy model, and each topic is covered in surprising depth.