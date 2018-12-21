Sandra Bullock’s New Movie ‘Bird Box’ Hits Netflix Tomorrow, See The First Five Minutes Right Now

Netflix has had no shortage of original films released in 2018. Recently, the streaming giant released The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, an anthology western movie directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. Tomorrow, however, Netflix has yet another high-profile release for its viewers. Sandra Bullock stars in Bird Box, a horror film with a trailer that has been generating a lot of anticipation online.

According to Daily Dead, however, fans can watch the first five minutes of Bird Box right now, which promises an intense opening for the upcoming movie. The film’s premise involves a woman named Malorie (Sandra Bullock) trying to keep her children safe from a sinister force which is making people inexplicably commit suicide.

“When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded. Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock leads an all-star cast that includes Trevante Rhodes, with Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich in Bird Box, a compelling new thriller from Academy Award winner Susanne Bier.”

Bird Box is currently receiving mediocre reviews from critics. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a critical score of 64 percent and an audience score of only 61 percent. Critics are largely criticizing the film’s ability to live up to the potential of its unique plot. That said, movie critics have nearly universally praised the strong acting performances across the entire cast. Writer Stephen King, furthermore, has warned fans not to believe the lukewarm response to Bird Box.

I was absolutely riveted by BIRD BOX (Netflix). Don’t believe the lukewarm reviews, which may in part have been caused by reviewers’ ambivalence to the streaming platform, as opposed to theatrical releases. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 20, 2018

Comparatively speaking, Netflix’s The Ballad of Buster Scruggs holds a 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bird Box touts an original score by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who previously won an Academy Award for their work on David Fincher’s Mark Zuckerberg biopic, The Social Network. Directed by Susan Bier, Bird Box is based on a novel of the same name by author Josh Malerman. Malerman’s book received generally positive reviews and was compared to work from Stephen King and Jonathan Carroll.

Sandra Bullock makes Netflix's standard apocalypse saga Bird Box worth watching. Our review: https://t.co/17UPiIwkHh pic.twitter.com/XdmRQOqBpm — IGN (@IGN) December 20, 2018

Sandra Bullock has no other films in production, according to IMDB, but Netflix has no shortage of original films coming in 2019. Currently, their roster of upcoming movies includes the Martin Scorsese film The Irishman, which is one of the most anticipated movies of the coming year.