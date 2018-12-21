Nina Agdal Flaunts Derriere In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Nina Agdal shared a photo from a Sports Illustrated photoshoot of herself hugging the base of a wooden stairwell. The entire stairwell had a rustic look, with Agdal wearing a small, string bikini. She flaunted her derriere in the Instagram picture, as she hugged the post with her left arm and played with her lips with her right hand. Her hair was down and blew in the wind, with the ocean visible in the backdrop.

“My mom would have told me to watch out for splinters had she been there. My dad would have told me to put some clothes on. Oh well,” she joked in the captions. Fans commented, “This is nice!” and “You are so Beautiful.”

The model’s other recent posts are less risque, including a cute picture of her dog on an empty subway. The dog was photographed wearing a blue sweater, as Nina reminisced about how big it had gotten.

Another update from Agdal was a Christmas-themed video about the true spirit of Christmas, which revolved around her baking cookies and giving them out to strangers walking by in the street. A cute little dog was also part of the narrative, staying close to Agdal throughout the video.

“Sitting here trying not to stress over christmas shopping but if this doesn’t remind you of what christmas is really about and put you in the spirit, i dont know what will.. time to make a big batch of cookies for y’all!”

Fans really enjoyed the video, which was shot for the brand Vero Moda. They’re currently promoting their winter clothing line, which includes plaid dresses, jackets, and turtleneck shirts.

The ad for Vero Moda involved a cute dog that Nina gave the last cookie to, and she hilariously gave fans an update on her status with her actual pet dog, Daisy. She held Daisy in her arms while wearing a sweater with extra-large sleeves.

“Daisy appreciates the concern and support regarding my last post.. we talked it out and she knows she’s furever my number one,” she said in the caption.

While the model has established herself squarely as a successful model, Agdal previously opened up about what it was like for her to move to America for the first time from Denmark. This is how she described it to Entertainment Tonight.