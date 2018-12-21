Travis Scott Says He Wants To Marry Kylie Jenner Soon In New Interview With ‘Rolling Stone’

Kylie Jenner could become a married woman soon. Her boyfriend and the father of her daughter, Travis Scott, recently told Rolling Stone that he’s ready to pop the question.

“We’ll get married soon,” Scott said.

“I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way.”

With this simple admission, Scott dispelled rumors that he and Jenner are already married. Jenner was famously very private about her pregnancy, refusing to confirm the news until after she had given birth. So, it seems credible that she would hide the fact that she got married. However, Scott’s interview debunks that speculation.

In his chat with Rolling Stone, Scott also confirmed that Jenner is a very normal girl, despite the fact that she is worth $900 million and part of one of the most famous families in the world.

“People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is,” he said.

“They have assumptions, bulls–t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro.”

As Cosmopolitan notes, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first hinted that they might be dating back in April 2017 when they were spotted hanging out together at a Coachella party. They were also seen together at a basketball game soon after that. Eyewitnesses reported that the two looked very cozy together and that they were holding hands. By May, they were traveling to Miami together and were spotted at the Rolling Loud Festival. By the end of the year, Scott popped up at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas party and took some cute pictures in a photo booth.

News of an upcoming proposal aside, this has been a great year for Travis Scott’s career. His album, Astroworld, went no. 1 on the Billboard 200. His song with Drake, “Sicko Mode” also went no. 1 on the Billboard 100.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it looks like Scott will also hit a career highlight in 2019. He will reportedly appear as a guest performer with Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show.

According to Variety, that Maroon 5 and Travis Scott are connected through the Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management. So, although they don’t have any songs together, it’s understandable that the rapper would get the call to be their guest at one of the biggest shows of the year. The news has however not been confirmed by the NFL.

As the Independent reports, several performers have reportedly declined to appear at next year’s Super Bowl because of Colin Kaepernick’s dispute with the NFL. There’s speculation that rapper Cardi B and Andre 300 have turned down the invitation.