Paulina Gretzky Gets Flirty In Nude-Toned Bodysuit With Glitter Accents On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky is celebrating her 30th birthday in style, literally, as she showed off her curves in a nude-toned bodysuit complete with glitter accents throughout. She showed off the outfit in her Instagram stories, which she captioned, “Flirty Thirty.” Paulina also held a bunch of pink balloons in her right hand, as she looked to her left in the cute GIF. Her other recent posts show her with friends wearing a one-piece swimsuit, along with wearing a neon-orange bodysuit in a snowy setting.

That’s not to mention that she was spotted looking absolutely glammed up in a low, V-cut sequin dress in Las Vegas for her birthday celebrations, according to the Hollywood Life. Another Instagram Story also showed Gretzky kicking up her heels as she stood by a row of people who each held up a letter, which read “Paulina.”

Gretzky’s also been in the spotlight often, thanks to her famous golfer fiance, Dustin Johnson. There was a period of time when it appeared that the two may have broken things off, because she deleted all traces of Johnson from her Instagram page. However, things have since appeared to go back to normal, as the two celebrated eight years together just last week, detailed the Hollywood Life.

Paulina and Dustin met in 2009, when her parents invited Dustin over to the house. Her dad, Wayne, apparently loved golf, and thus would naturally be a fan of the ever-popular Johnson. The two apparently had an instant connection, but things were a bit complicated at first as they were both dating other people.

And whatever happened with the rocky patch in their relationship seems to have been sorted out. The problems seemed to occur when rumors swirled that Dustin had cheated on Paulina with Yassie Safai, but they latter flatly denied the rumors. So now, it looks like the two are back to planning their wedding. And if Paulina’s birthday bash is any indication, the big day is likely to be a fun, glamorous event. This is what a source revealed to the Hollywood Life about their plans.