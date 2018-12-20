This Phone Case Could Double iPhone XR’s Battery Life

So far, the iPhone XR has given Apple a lot of press and has also been the best-selling new iPhone model of 2018, per Fortune. The XR is much less expensive than other iPhone models on the market, which has added to the reasons for its popularity, especially considering that it has most of the key features of more expensive iPhone models. The battery life on the iPhone XR, however, is severely lacking, as noted by BGR. There may be a quick and affordable fix for this hiccup, though, with the new Elebase iPhone XR Battery Case.

The Elebase iPhone XR Battery Case retails for only $29.99 USD, which includes free shipping, on Amazon. This hot new case is designed to extend battery life, has a user-friendly design, provides ultimate protection, charges your phone and itself with confidence, and comes with a hefty and honored one-year warranty, per the product description. It would seem that this product could become all the rage for iPhone XR users with perks such as those mentioned.

To be more specific on the additional battery life offered by the Elebase iPhone XR Battery Case, here is what buyers and potential buyers can expect. It has a 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery capacity whenever needed, which gives iPhone users a lot more battery life so that they can do more and for a lot longer.

Those using this new Elebase iPhone XR Battery Case may never have to worry about conserving power again, cites BGR. The case also comes with a built-in and supposedly fail-safe circuitry and temperature level of protection that will prevent the case or your iPhone from overheating. The Elebase iPhone XR Battery Case is cited as having first class lithium-ion polymer cells, which guarantees very efficient charges.

This new XR case is also pleasant to look at, as the design is very sleek and yet rugged, featuring a rigid plastic shell and raised bezel to help protect iPhones from hard falls and accidental drops. Meanwhile, it also has a very user-friendly design and is extremely easy to attach to one’s iPhone XR, thanks to its slide-to-lock feature. Even better still, the case does not need to be removed in order for users to plug their iPhone into a Lightning headphone set or sync to a computer. The case can also be used with any type of magnetic mount since its very own built-in magnets are said to be capable of holding one’s iPhone in place.