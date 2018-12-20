Kimberly Williams-Paisley Says Co-Star Kurt Russell Was Born To Play Santa In New Netflix Film

Russell and Williams Paisley star together in 'The Christmas Chronicles.'

Kurt Russell absolutely killed in the role of Santa in his latest film, according to his co-star.

As many know, Kimberly Williams-Paisley stars alongside Kurt Russell in the new holiday Netflix film, The Christmas Chronicles. The Hollywood Life shares that the movie is currently streaming on Netflix and it has already gained a ton of popularity after having been viewed over 20 million times in just one week on the site. During the tell-all interview with the Hollywood Life, Kimberly credits her co-star, Kurt Russell, with doing such an amazing job of portraying jolly old St. Nicholas, which is a pretty tall order.

“He was so cool. He’s such a rocking, rocking Santa Claus. He’s kind of edgy and sexy, and a little bit bad,” she explained. “He’s got this fantastic red leather coat that we weren’t allowed to touch. They couldn’t get it wet. His beard apparently was real. I never tugged on it to make sure!”

The actress also shared that Russell plays the role of Santa at his own house and he absolutely loves Christmas, so this movie was pretty much the perfect role for him, as Kimberly explains.

“He loves Christmas, and is Mister Santa Claus at his house, so I think in many ways he was born to play this role!”

And in addition to Russell, there’s a whole lot of star power in the cast. Kurt’s longtime love, Goldie Hawn, also makes an appearance in the film and she does not disappoint.

The Father of the Bride star says that she did a lot of preparation for her role in the Christmas film and invested a lot of time figuring out her character, Claire. In the movie, that has a lot of highs and lows, Paisley plays the role of a woman who just suffered the loss of her husband and is trying to balance work and her two children.

The actress says that she felt a lot of pain portraying that particular role in the film because not only did she lose her husband and the kids just lose their dad, but she is also forced to make a living and go into work on Christmas, leaving her two children alone at home. But luckily, her two kids and Santa join forces together and they don’t actually end up spending Christmas Eve by themselves.

“When the kids spend this whole night with Santa Claus it really sets them on a path of healing, for the first time really, since this tragic accident,” she shares.

The Christmas Chronicles is currently streaming on Netflix.