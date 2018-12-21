Paulina Gretzky Flaunts Curves In Bathing Suit On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky and her gal pals are showing some skin as they enjoy some fun in the sun.

On Thursday, December 20, Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with her close friends as they donned sexy bathing suits while relaxing on a yacht.

In the sexy snapshot, Paulina and her besties are standing on the deck of a yacht as they wear red, blue, and black one-piece bathing suits that show off their cleavage, legs, and curvy backsides.

The three women all strike a pose for the camera, with none of them looking at the actual lens. In the background of the photo the crystal blue ocean and waves can be seen, as well as the blue sky and white, fluffy clouds. The shore can also be seen in far beyond the boat.

It seems that the trio of friends may have been celebrating Paulina’s 30th birthday. The friends started off their trip in Aspen, where they revealed they were skiing and having a great time in the cold weather. They then hit the town to celebrate the birthday, and are now seemingly taking the party to the water, where they can soak up the sun, work on their tans, and flaunt their curves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paulina Gretzky’s fiance, professional golfer Dustin Johnson, also accompanied the women on their trip to Aspen. In a social media snapshot, Paulina was seen straddling Dustin while on the plane en route to their snowy destination.

As many fans already know, Gretzky and Johnson have had a bit of a rocky year. Earlier this year, rumors began to circulate that Dustin had cheated on Paulina with a woman who attends the same country club that he does.

The model fueled the cheating allegations when she later deleted all the photos of Dustin from her Instagram account. However, by September, it seems that the pair had reconciled when they were spotted cozying up together at a Kid Rock concert.

Following the cheating rumors, Johnson tweeted the following as he confirmed that he and Paulina are still together.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support.”

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson share two children together, River Jones and Tatum, and have been engaged since 2013. However, they’ve yet to walk down the aisle nearly five years after their engagement.