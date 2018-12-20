Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Figure, Gorgeous Stems, In Mini Dress

Emily Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from flaunting her famous figure and showing plenty of skin to her scores of fans. The 27-year-old’s latest fashion foray is no exception, either, as she donned a gray skin-tight mini dress that highlighted her sculpted curves and gorgeous stems that go on for days. The leggy actress’ gams looked even longer because she wore a pair of classic Reeboks without any distracting socks.

The mini dress was a bodycon turtleneck dress, according to the Daily Mail, and the “Blurred Lines” video model topped the look off with sunglasses, hoop earrings, and well-coiffed locks that she wore “long and loose.” Ratajkowski wore the ensemble that fit her in all the right places to a coffee date in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The jaw-dropping beauty often delights her 21 million followers with sexy peek-a-boo photos on her account. And, although there are plenty of “belfies” (butt selfies) and flashes of skin in the images, the I Feel Pretty Actress is confident and every inch an empowered, modern woman. She intends to change the convention of feminism if she has her way about it, too.

Ratajkowski recently told Vogue Australia in an interview that she didn’t “really care if wearing a crop-top is somehow playing into some patriarchy,” Ratajkowski discussed her ideal of feminism with the publication saying, “[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness.”

“It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice.”

The model is featured on the Vogue Australia 2019 cover, and the sultry and refreshing image of her posing fully clad in a bathtub with a floral-print crop top and chain was shared by Ratajkowski on Instagram.

What’s more, the cover photo isn’t the first time that Emrata has shown a crop top a thing or two. The snap of her posing in a white crop top with ribbed sweater skirt showcases her enviable body. The post caused pulses to race, and it earned over a million likes from Ratajkowski’s appreciative followers.