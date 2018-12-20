Julianne Hough Shows Off Bikini Body As She Laughs With Pal Nina Dobrev In Latest Instagram Post

Julianne Hough appears to be having the time of her life on her trip to Indonesia.

Over the past few days, the former Dancing With the Stars pro has been showing off photos from her picturesque trip, and as the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Hough, her husband Brooks Laich, and her good friend, Nina Dobrev, have been spending time sailing around Indonesia with the Bucket List Family, as well as a few others.

Hough’s most recent photo from today shows she, her husband, and Dobrev on what appears to be the side of a boat. The three of them are all laughing as they are dressed in their beach gear. Laich in sitting closest to the camera in the snapshot, sporting a tiny pair of black swim trunks and no shirt. The hockey star’s washboard abs are fully on display in the image.

Hough sits right next to her man as she rests her hands on his shoulder and lets out a huge laugh. The actress is makeup free while she wears her short, blonde locks down and once again, she has her amazing bikini body on display for her millions of followers. In the furthest part of the image, Dobrev peeks her head out and looks at the couple while also rocking a huge smile on her face.

So far, the image has earned Hough a ton of attention with over 175,000 likes and 300-plus comments within just a few hours of the post going live. Some fans commented on the snapshot to gush over how amazing the trio’s swimsuit bodies look, while countless others mentioned the fact that Hough appears to be having a great vacation. Of course, a few other followers commented on what a great friendship that Dobrev and Hough appear to have.

“Your posts make me feel happier throughout the day because your always smiling,” another commented.

“How wonderful life, you inspire me so much girl.”

“Best friendship and sisterhood EVER… what I’m trying to say is just adopt her guys,” one more wrote.

A photo from a few days back shows Hough doing her best mermaid impression. As fans can see, the photo on her Instagram feed shows her in a bikini top and a matching multi-colored mermaid tail under the water. She appears weightless as she tilts her head back and raises both of her arms in the above her head. Like her most recent post, that particular image also earned the actress and dancer a ton of attention with over 213,000 likes and 1,200 comments.

It’s definitely been a trip to remember for Julianne and company.