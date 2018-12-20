Carrie Underwood Is Enjoying Her Final Christmas As Part Of A Family Of 3

The singer announced she was pregnant with her second child in August.

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for her last Christmas before her new baby arrives, People is reporting. Underwood already has one child with her husband Mike Fisher. Now, 3-year-old Isaiah Michael will be a big brother to a new little boy. Underwood revealed the gender of her baby during a sketch with Brad Paisley at the 2018 Country Music Awards. While the singer will certainly have her hands full with two little boys, for now, she’s enjoying the holidays before the newest addition gets here.

“While they’re excited for a family of four, they’re cherishing their last Christmas as a family of three. Unless of course, the baby makes an early debut,” a source said.

Underwood never officially announced the baby’s official due date, but she did give the world a hint when she said she’d embark on her “Cry Pretty” tour in May 2019, as her maternity leave will be done by then. Prepping for her upcoming tour is probably the last thing on her mind when she has to prep for a baby!

“Carrie is on lock-down until the baby [is born],” said the source.

“They’re fully moved into the Leiper’s Fork house and have the hospital route mapped out.”

Carrie Underwood attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Underwood joked on Twitter in late November that she is now so big that she’s wearing her husband’s clothes. The extra weight and new wardrobe are all worth it, however, especially since Underwood and her husband struggled with fertility issues for a while. In September, she opened up about having had three miscarriages over the past two years. Fortunately, little Isaiah is finally getting a younger sibling — although he doesn’t sound too keen on sharing his mother!

“[Isaiah] told me recently that when the new baby comes that Daddy could have that baby and then he could be mine,” said Underwood.

“Isaiah is my guy. He loves me. He looks at me and talks to me and interacts with me like nobody else on this planet. He’ll stare at me and I’m like, ‘What are you looking at?’ And he’s like, ‘I just love you.’ What kid does that?”

Now, Underwood will have two little ones to adore her. She announced the exciting news in an Instagram post in August, where she posted a video of her talking about how many fans were asking her why her tour wasn’t kicking off until May. She then panned up to reveal balloons that spelled out “BABY.” Underwood said in the video that they were all “excited to be adding another little fish to [their] pond.” For Christmas, however, they plan on savoring it being just the three of them for the last time.