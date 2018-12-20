Khloe Kardashian Busts Out Of Skimpy Sports Bra In Sexy New Photo

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her post-baby body, and her fans are loving it.

On Thursday, December 20, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself wearing nothing but a sports bra and a pair of sweatpants.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen standing next to some windows as she dons a sexy, white sports bra, which shows off her ample cleavage and toned arms, as well as a pair of light pink sweatpants. The ensemble proves that Kardashian has been working out hard following the birth of her daughter, True.

Khloe’s toned tummy and insane abs are on full display in the photo, and she looks thinner than ever. Kardashian’s long, blonde hair is parted down the middle and worn in loose waves that fall over her shoulders.

Kardashian also sports a full face of make up, which includes dark brows and eyelashes, pink blush, and pink lip color.

In a second photo posted by the reality star, Khloe is turned to the side to show off her curvy backside as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera, and lets everyone know, via the caption, that she loves her Calvin’s.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been sparking rumors of possible plastic surgery with her latest Instagram snapshots. Some fans have taken to the comment section of her photographs to reveal that they believe her face looks different, and that she might have gone under the knife to achieve her new look.

“Where did the real Khloe go… you’re unrecognizable,” one fan commented.

Recently, Life & Style reported that board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe believes that Khloe has had plastic surgery in the past year.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor said.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s new look when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network next year.