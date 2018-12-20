‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 9 Trailer Is Finally Here And It Certainly Doesn’t Lack In Drama

The ladies of Beverly Hills are back and they’re sassier than ever!

After much anticipation, Bravo gave Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans an early Christmas present when People released the season 9 trailer for the show earlier today. Like the seasons that came before it, this one looks to be drama filled with returning ladies Teddi Jo Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Camille Grammer, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, along with newcomer Denise Richards.

The explosive trailer starts with a bunch of different headlines of the ongoing drama between Lisa Vanderpump and the rest of the cast. It then goes to a voiceover of Lisa Vanderpump saying that they’re all trying to make her look like a terrible person though it is unclear if she is talking about the headlines or the rest of the cast.

“The real story is even more crazy, epic, unbelievable, and shocking,” the video reads.

The rest of the two and a half minute trailer is full of other moments from the explosive season including a group trip to a private and tropical island, a trip to Europe, both Denise Richards and Camille Grammer’s weddings and of course, countless fights between the famous ladies. One scene even shows Lisa Vanderpump telling Dorit that she loves her before retracting her statement and saying, “Well, I actually don’t.”

Another scene shows Erika Girardi telling Dorit and Kyle that she thinks that they are in cahoots before she talks about one of them to the rest of the girls.

“She doesn’t want to sit and pretend to be nice to someone who has f***d her over. That’s not friendship, that’s bulls***.”

One of the more serious and sad clips from the trailer shows footage from Camille Grammer’s Malibu mansion which tragically burned down in the recent Southern California wildfires. Firefighters can be seen walking up to the house before Grammer gets emotional about losing the house that she raised her two children in.

“I’m homeless,” Grammer says through tears.

And to make things even better, former housewives Kim Richards and Brandi Glanville are also show in clips in the trailer with newcomer Denise Richards. It is unclear how many episodes or how long the ladies will appear during this season but it’s easy gather that they will sure stir the pot just a little bit.

Fans will still have to wait a little less than two months for the first new episode of the season which premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo on February 12.