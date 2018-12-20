Kathy Griffin Shades Megyn Kelly On Twitter For Her Infamous ‘Santa Is White’ Comments

Comedian Kathy Griffin has frequently called people out to express her opinions in the past, and that’s apparently not about to change now, People is reporting. Griffin took to Twitter to post a picture of former U.S. President Barack Obama holding a sack of toys over his shoulder while wearing a Santa hat.

“@megynkelly, I have some news for you…” she tweeted alongside the photo.

Griffin is poking fun of controversial comments Kelly made in 2013 when she was still working at Fox News. The anchors were discussing a news story about how some people were debating if Santa should always be white. Kelly seemed to believe that Santa being white was a fact.

“When I saw this headline I kind of laughed, and I said, ‘This is so ridiculous. Yet another person claiming it’s racist to have a white Santa,'” Kelly said. “And by the way, for all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white. But this person is just arguing that maybe we should also have a black Santa, but Santa is what he is, and just so you know, we’re just debating this ’cause someone wrote about it, kids.”

She then brought up Jesus to back up her point, and said that “just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn’t mean it has to change.”

“Jesus was a white man, too… He was a historical figure, that’s a verifiable fact, as is Santa,” she said. While she may have thought bringing up Jesus would help support her viewpoint, it instead helped cement the backlash she faced for her comments. Historians continue to debate the ethnicity of the historical Jesus, also debating many characteristics of the famous figure.

Kelly did apologize for this slip-up and said that she “misspoke.” Many critics were able to put this controversy to rest until Kelly made comments about costuming in blackface this October. She ended up being fired from NBC for questioning whether blackface — when employed in a Halloween costume — was actually racist. This put an end to her talk-show, Megyn Kelly Today.

Griffin has had her share of controversies too, however. In May of 2017, Griffin did a photo-shoot where she held up a bloody Trump head. According to another article from People, Griffin was also let go from multiple projects due to the scandal. While she initially apologized for the photo, she later recanted her apology.

“I am no longer sorry, the whole outrage was B.S., the whole thing got so blown out of proportion,” she said.

Clearly, the Trump incident is not holding her back from stepping on people’s toes — and making fun of people she disagrees with.